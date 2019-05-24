1. Permanent residency
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday launched the permanent residency system, with 6,800 investors expected to benefit in the first batch.
2. UAE rain
Rain and thunder storms affected UAE earlier this week, with residents from several parts of the country sharing videos of flash floods. A video of a camel swimming in a wadi was shared by a resident and quickly went viral.
For a moment I thought he is the loch ness monster lol ... but I hope he/she made it okay.
3. Modi returns victorious
Winning back the government with a strong majority, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance - the National Democratic Alliance - won the general elections in India. Worldwide trends during the announcement of the results were dominated by Indian elections.
4. Justice for Farishta
After the body of a 10-year-old girl Farishta Mohmand was found dumped a suburb of Islamabad, social media users were up in arms raising awareness about the rape and murder of the girl using # JusticeforFarishta
5. Game of Thrones
As the epic television drama came to an end last week, many fans criticised the show’s rushed storyline, with over 1.4m signatories for a petition to the producers to remake the final season “with competent writers”. Many, however, continued to share their love for the show.