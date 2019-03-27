Dubai:

Dubai: Starting April, all overseas Filipino workers will be mandated to contribute to their pension fund in the Philippines beginning with a higher rate of 960 pesos (Dh67) minimum monthly deposit to a maximum of 2,400 pesos (Dh168).

The new mandatory contribution scheme with a 12 per cent rate hike has come into effect through the signing into law of the “Social Security (SSS) Act of 2018” by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Only an estimated 500,000 OFWs are covered by SSS since contributions were voluntary in the old law. With the new law, SSS membership of OFWs could increase to 2.5 million.

In Dubai, more than 7,000 Filipinos paid their premium in January 2018. But the average contributors for the entire year for Dubai and the northern emirates was just 4,800, which make up less than one per cent of the estimated one million Filipinos working in the UAE.

Based on a circular 2019-007 released by SSS this month, the minimum contribution has been increased to Dh67 from Dh61 for those with a minimum monthly salary credit of 8,000 pesos (Dh559).

The maximum salary has been set to 20,000 pesos with a contribution of 2,400 pesos (Dh167). Meaning, OFWs with higher salaries now need to contribute this amount and not the previous maximum contribution of 1,760 pesos (Dh123) for a salary credit of 16,000 pesos.

It is not clear if OFWs may choose the amount from the contribution schedule (SEE TABLE) as was the practice under the old law.

“OFW members who have already paid their contributions in advance for the applicable months of April 2019 onwards based on the old contribution schedule are advised to settle underpayments [according to the new schedule],” Commissioner Aurora Ignacio said in the circular.

An official told Gulf News that OFWs who will start contributing this April do not need to pay the previous years or months as SSS does not accept retroactive payments. “What they can pay for is the current year and they can make advance payment of up to a maximum of five years,” he said.

All SSS benefits enjoyed by members in the Philippines such as lifetime pension and other benefits such as salary loan, sickness, retirement, maternity, disability, death, funeral are also being received by OFWs in the UAE.

HOW TO PAY SSS:

1. SSS members who want to pay should first get a Payment Reference Number by visiting the nearest SSS branch or emailing to PRNHelpline@sss.gov.ph.

2. Payment can be made at any of the SSS-linked remittance centres namely Orient Exchange, UAE Exchange, Al Ghurair Exchange, or Al Rostamani Exchange. They can pay monthly, quarterly, yearly, or a maximum of five years.

3. The new contribution per OFW will depend on the provisions of the new law. But officials advise OFWs to ideally make the maximum contribution to get the maximum benefit.

New SSS contribution schedule (Effective April 2019 to December 2020)

12% effective contribution rate

Monthly Salary Credit OLD Monthly Contribution NEW Monthly Contribution

Php8,000 (Dh559) Php880 (Dh61) Php960 (Dh67)

Php8,500 Php935 Php1020

Php9,000 Php990 Php1080

Php9,500 Php1045 Php1140

Php10,000 Php1100 Php1200

Php10,500 Php1155 Php1260

Php11,000 Php1210 Php1320

Php11,500 Php1265 Php1380

Php12,000 Php1320 Php1440

Php12,500 Php1375 Php1500

Php13,000 Php1430 Php1560

Php13,500 Php1485 Php1620

Php14,000 Php1540 Php1680

Php14,500 Php1595 Php1740

Php15,000 Php1650 Php1800

Php15,500 Php1705 Php1860

Php16,000 Php1760 (Dh123) Php1920

Php16,500 — Php1980

Php17,000 — Php2040

Php17,500 — Php2100

Php18,000 — Php2160

Php18,500 — Php2220

Php19,000 — Php2280

Php19,500 — Php2340

Php20,000 (Dh1,396) — PHP 2400 (Dh168)

*The minimum salary credit for OFWs is Php8,000.

*based on exchange rate today at Dh1 = Php14.3327