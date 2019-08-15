Earth Day In the hands of trees growing seedlings. Bokeh green Background Female hand holding tree on nature field grass Forest conservation concept Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are e-cars popular? Will they make a positive impact on the environment?

In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million, up 2 million from 2017. With the popularity of electric vehicles on the rise, Gulf News readers discuss their effectiveness and whether such cars are the answer to our environmental issues.

Considerable option

Such vehicles have benefits and drawbacks

Electric cars seem to be the next big thing in the automobile industry. While I have never had the experience of driving or purchasing such a vehicle myself, I would surely love to do so. The reason for that are its numerous benefits, such as it saves costs. The running costs of an electric car are considerably less than those of gasoline-based cars, since electricity is much cheaper than gas. Additionally, the carbon footprint of electric vehicles is also only a fraction of the normal cars. Furthermore, they are much more pleasant to drive since the engine of an electric car is not as loud as that of a normal car.

However, while it does a lot of advantages, electric cars do have a downside to them as well. They have high maintenance costs. Since electric cars are new in the market, it is difficult to get their parts. So if any mechanical part of an electric car malfunctions it costs a fortune to repair. Plus, the initial cost to purchase an electric car is extremely high.

From Mr Hashim Noor

Computer programmer based in Dubai

Great for the planet

Electric cars are the answer to environmental conservation

Our mother planet is in deep trouble, and we are the problem. In the past few centuries, we have done damage beyond repair to the only home we have. The least we can do is to avoid further decomposition. We need to reduce our carbon footprint in all forms. One of the major courses of action can be limiting consumption of fossil fuels. Here, electric cars come in.

Being a mechanical engineer, I’m a true fan of internal combustion engines and the sheer pleasure they provide while extracting every ounce of power out of them, but I also believe they’re destructive to the environment I dearly love. 37.1 billion metric tonnes was the estimated CO2 emissions in 2018 alone. A 2.7 per cent increase from 2017. Hence, I’m convinced that internal combustion engine based vehicles are one of the root causes of global warming.

Electric cars are the answer. With ever evolving technology, vehicle manufacturers like Tesla, Bavarian Motor Works and Nissan are leading the pack, and making the future seem just around the corner. The change is inevitable whether you like it or not.

From Mr Syed Mohsin Ali

Mechanical engineer based in Sharjah

Electric vehicles are the future

People switching to such cars will be beneficial to them and the environment

With rising fuel costs every month, there is a big question on everyone’s mind on the sustainability of fuel powered cars and their affordability in the long term. This brings us to the question that are electric cars the future? Given the current situation, I believe yes they are and there are a number of reasons for it. To begin with, the world is running out of fossil fuels and oil sources are depleting as well; hence the long term availability of petrol and diesel is a big concern.

Secondly, the high carbon emission from these fuel powered cars is polluting the environment and damaging the ozone layer; as a result global warming is happening – temperatures are rising and the weather is getting is worse day by day.

The current fuel powered car models are not only damaging the environment but are becoming a health hazard as well since we inhale the polluted air every day. Substituting the fuel models with electric cars will eliminate pollution; fuel cost and availability won’t be a concern and people will be more healthy. Hence, electric cars are the future.

From Mr Saad Bin Khalid

Mechanical engineer based in Dubai

Poll results: Would you buy an electric car?

Yes: 59%

No: 41%

