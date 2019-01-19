“Now the judgement is finally out. The court ordered my company to pay me Dh18,320 within 10 days. The officials who were very helpful assured me that I could fly back to India without any overstay fines or a ban. Thank you to the UAE government for helping me, to the officials who were very proactive, and to the St. Mary’s Church. I can go home now to be with my wife who is recovering from surgery. I am at happy knowing I can still come back to the UAE later on to look for a new job to support my wife and two children.”