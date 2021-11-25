Jackie Johns and Dinesh Chhatwani, co-owners of Christie's International Real Estate - Premier Estates Image Credit: Supplied

Christie’s International Real Estate - Premier Estates offers luxury real estate services to buyers and sellers of the world’s finest properties.

What brought the global brand to Dubai?

Dubai’s maturing market and its resilient performance during the pandemic put it on the map for UHNWIs across the globe. With demand for luxury properties at a steady incline, there was a necessity for world-class real estate professionals who could masterfully navigate a discerning clientele through large-scale transactions with the utmost discretion.

As highly-reputed experts in Dubai’s property market who exemplify the brand’s values and dedicated professionalism, we were delighted to accept the invitation to represent Christie’s International Real Estate as UAE’s exclusive affiliate.

Your presence is international. Does that extend to your services?

We facilitate international property transactions in collaboration with our global network of affiliates across 49 countries. Our team navigates buying and selling residential and commercial properties, as well as off-plan developments globally. We understand the needs of HNWIs and provide the discretion, convenience, and attention to detail expected with properties of this calibre.

Could you give us more insight into these premium projects?

We work directly with luxury property developers and private sellers worldwide, which allows us to offer exclusive deals to our buyers and investors for even the most in-demand real estate. We have exclusive ties to trophy assets, such as equestrian estates, five-star branded residences like the Ritz Carlton Residences in New York and many more coveted international properties.

Is now the time to invest in Dubai real estate?

With rental yields and capital appreciation potential exceeding that of comparable cities, it’s no doubt those interested should invest now. Highly-regulated safety procedures allow our residents to live a vibrant daily life while other countries experience lockdowns and travel obstacles, which will continue to drive international demand.