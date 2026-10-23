Can light switch on memories? What the Nobel Prize science really means for the human brain

The same cause-and-effect approach is changing how researchers study brain disorders..
It started with a question about pond algae.
Peter Hegemann wanted to know how Chlamydomonas, a green alga made of a single cell, steers itself towards light. In the early 2000s, he and Georg Nagel found the answer: Channelrhodopsin, a protein that opens a small gate in the cell when light strikes it. Karl Deisseroth, a psychiatrist and bioengineer at Stanford University, then took the leap. He put the gene for that protein into nerve cells, so that a flash of light could make them fire. By 2006 the method had a name: Optogenetics.
On October 5, the three scientists were awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics. Per Svenningsson, chair of the Nobel Committee, said the method allows mapping the brain 'in a way that we could once only dream of'.
What does that actually mean for the rest of us? We asked a neurologist and a neuroscientist.
For decades, neuroscience has been watching.
Brain scans and electrodes show which areas light up when we remember, feel afraid or make a decision. However, what they cannot easily show is which activity is doing the work, and which is just along for the ride.
"The major advance is that scientists can investigate what particular nerve cells actually do, rather than simply observe when they become active," says Dr Anas Abdul Majeed, Consultant Neurology at Medcare Hospital Al Safa.
The method works in two steps. "The technique, called optogenetics, involves introducing genetic instructions into selected nerve cells so that they produce light-sensitive proteins," he explains. "Scientists can then use light to activate or suppress those cells and observe the effects."
It's like a city at night. From a helicopter, you can see which windows are lit, but not what anyone inside is doing. Optogenetics lets you walk into a building, flip a particular switch and see what changes.
Dr Mohammad Nami, Associate Professor and Department Chair at the School of Health Sciences and Psychology, Canadian University Dubai, calls the prize "recognition of a major conceptual shift in neuroscience". As he puts it: "For many years, we became increasingly sophisticated at observing the living brain, but observation alone cannot always tell us what is driving what."
The precision matters because brain regions are not single-purpose. "A single region can contain different cell populations participating in very different, sometimes opposing, functions," Nami says. With optogenetics, "we can begin asking not simply where something happens, but which cells, within which circuit, at what moment, are necessary or sufficient for a particular component of behavior."
In short, he says: "It changes the conversation from correlation toward causation."
One experiment shows what this can do. "Researchers identified cells in the hippocampus, a region important for memory, that were active when mice learned to associate an environment with an unpleasant experience," Dr Abdul Majeed says. "Later, activating those cells with light caused the mice to freeze, a recognised fear-related response, even in a different setting."
The mice were safe, yet they behaved as if they were back in the place where something bad had happened. Switching on a small group of cells was enough to bring the reaction back.
He is careful about what that proves. "It does not mean scientists could read what the mice were remembering, but it showed that reactivating a particular group of cells could produce behaviour associated with that memory."
Dr Nami adds a similar warning. "I would be cautious about saying that activating a neuron 'creates an emotion' or 'switches on a memory.' " Memories and feelings, he says, "Emerge from distributed and dynamically interacting neural systems", not from single cells or isolated "centers".
Brain imaging, electrophysiology and other observational techniques can show that activity in a network changes when someone remembers, becomes frightened, makes a decision or falls asleep. But correlation alone cannot establish that this activity actually produced the behaviour.
The same cause-and-effect approach is changing how researchers study brain disorders.
"A brain scan can show structural changes or patterns of activity, but it cannot always establish whether a particular change causes a symptom, results from it or represents the brain’s attempt to compensate," Dr Abdul Majeed says.
Optogenetics lets scientists test each possibility. "In animal models of epilepsy, for example, scientists can investigate which circuits help seizures begin or spread, and whether suppressing particular cells can interrupt them," he says. In Parkinson’s research, they can examine how different movement pathways contribute to symptoms, while depression studies explore circuits linked to reward, motivation and stress.
Dr Nami thinks this may matter more than any single treatment, because it could change how conditions are defined. Today, most diagnoses are based on symptoms. "Instead of asking only 'Which diagnosis does this person have?', neuroscience increasingly asks 'Which circuits and functional domains are dysregulated, and how does that dysregulation generate the phenotype we observe?' "
Put plainly: Two patients with the same symptoms might have different faulty wiring, and two different diagnoses might share the same fault.
The obvious question is whether light could one day treat epilepsy, Parkinson’s or depression directly. "There is real potential, but understanding a disease mechanism and developing a safe treatment are different stages of progress," Dr Abdul Majeed says.
The clearest human results so far come from the eye. In people with inherited retinal degeneration, researchers have used optogenetics to make surviving retinal cells respond to light. The partial recovery of visual function has been reported, including in a patient with retinitis pigmentosa who received gene therapy combined with specialised goggles, as he explains. "This should not be confused with restoring normal vision."
The brain is difficult. Unlike deep brain stimulation, which uses electrical pulses, optogenetics first needs the right cells to make light-sensitive proteins, and then a way to get light to them. Safe gene delivery, accurate targeting and long-term effects are all unsolved. "There is no reliable timeline for routine use in these brain disorders," he says.
Dr Nami agrees. Optogenetics itself is not currently a routine treatment for psychiatric or cognitive disorders. Its immediate importance is as a discovery platform that can reveal mechanisms and potentially identify more precise targets for pharmacological, behavioural or neuromodulatory interventions, he explains.
In other words, the biggest near-term payoff may be better medicines and better-aimed versions of existing stimulation treatments.
The technique is not only about disease. It is also shedding light, quite literally, on things we all do every night.
Sleep, is not just the brain switching off, as Dr Nami says. Waking, deep sleep and dreaming sleep each involve shifting conversations between several brain systems, and stress changes those conversations too.
By nudging specific parts of the system, he says, researchers can ask sharper questions: Which circuits promote wakefulness? Which contribute to transitions between sleep stages? Which neural populations influence memory consolidation during sleep? How does stress alter those networks and subsequently change cognition? "That is much more informative than simply observing that poor sleep correlates with impaired attention or memory."
Dr Abdul Majeed says the same tools are being used to study how the brain detects danger and how memories are stored and recalled. "These findings help explain the biology behind familiar experiences," he says. But turning them into treatments for insomnia, stress or memory problems "still requires further research in humans".
A brain scan can show structural changes or patterns of activity, but it cannot always establish whether a particular change causes a symptom, results from it or represents the brain’s attempt to compensate. Optogenetics helps researchers explore these possibilities by selectively changing the activity of particular cells and pathways.
Any technology that switches brain cells on and off invites science-fiction fears. Both experts are firm that these are, for now, far from reality.
Optogenetics does not currently allow scientists to read someone’s thoughts or remotely control an unmodified human brain, Dr Abdul Majeed says.
The real limits are more practical: most findings come from animals, reaching deep brain regions may need implants, and changing one circuit can affect others. He lists informed consent, autonomy, unintended changes in mood or memory, and animal welfare as the key ethical concerns.
Dr Nami agrees the gap is huge and shouldn't be sensationalised, he says. However, he argues the ethics should be worked out now. "The ethical discussion needs to develop alongside the technology rather than after it."
He separates three goals: Understanding how the brain works, restoring function that illness has damaged, and enhancing a healthy brain. The first two are easier to justify. The third is not. "My preferred principle would be that the more an intervention moves from restoring function toward modifying identity-relevant characteristics in healthy individuals, the stronger the burden of evidence, consent and ethical oversight should become."
He also warns against another danger: overconfidence. "Precision of intervention should not be confused with completeness of explanation," he says.
Switching a group of cells on and changing a behaviour does not mean scientists have found "the neuron for" that behaviour. "So paradoxically, the greater our technological precision becomes, the more intellectually disciplined we need to be about what our experiments actually demonstrate."
So where could all this lead? For Dr Nami, the ultimate prize is not a cure but an answer. "For me, it is this: How does biological activity become experience?"
Scientists can now measure neurons and networks in great detail, and increasingly intervene in them. Yet a gap remains between a spark of activity in a circuit and the feeling of remembering someone or being afraid. "Optogenetics will not answer that question by itself," Dr Nami says. "But it gives neuroscience an extraordinarily powerful way to perturb the biological machinery and watch what changes in cognition and behaviour."
It is a remarkable journey for a protein that once helped a single-celled alga find the sun. As Dr Nami puts it, the technique's greatest legacy may be that we acquired a new experimental language for asking one of humanity’s oldest questions: how does the physical brain give rise to the mind?