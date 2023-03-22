Aqua De Fonte is rapidly becoming one of the most popular bottled water brands in the UAE. The water brand has experienced impressive growth in the UAE market over the past year. The company has attributed this impressive growth to a combination of strategic partnerships, high-quality product offerings, and a focus on sustainability.
One of the key factors contributing to Aqua De Fonte’s growth is its range of high-quality products, which include 1.5L, 500ml, and 200ml bottles. The brand recently expanded its range with the addition of 330ml bottles. In addition to its range of water bottles, Aqua De Fonte also offers soft facial tissues and coconut and aloe vera extract wet wipes. The company’s unique filtration process ensures its water is of the highest quality and has a distinct taste, setting it apart from other brands in the competitive market.
In addition to its quality products, Aqua De Fonte has prioritised sustainability in its operations.
The brand has implemented several initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact, with its packaging and implementing water-saving technologies in its production facilities. This commitment to sustainability has resonated well with consumers in the UAE, who prioritise environmentally friendly products.
Aqua De Fonte has also built strong relationships with hotel and restaurant chains, further contributing to its growth in the UAE market. The brand’s high-quality products and focus on sustainability have helped it build a positive reputation among consumers, who are increasingly choosing the brand over its competitors.
Looking to the future, the company plans to enrich its team with key leadership talent in marketing and strategy functions, with experience in the B2C space. This will enable Aqua De Fonte to execute its brand growth and distribution expansion plans effectively.
The Managing Director of Aqua De Fonte, Yoguish Valaulikar, is optimistic about the brand’s future in the UAE market, stating: “I can assure you that Aqua de Fonte will become the fastest-growing bottled water brand in the UAE in the years to come.”