What makes Kcal different from the other players in the market?

Good, healthy meal prep lies at the heart of everything we do at Kcal . Our approach revolves around listening to our customers and understanding their specific needs. Based on their nutritional requirements, we create customised meal plans that align with their goals. To ensure a seamless experience, our nutrition team is available 24/7 to answer any questions that may arise.

The thing that sets Kcal apart is our commitment to our customers. Always looking how to improve our service like our user-friendly app, designed to give our customers complete control over their meal plans on the go. With just a few taps, our customers can modify their meals and choose from more than 50 daily substitute options. They can also pause their plan if needed, and access detailed nutrition information.

With over 13 years of expertise in nutrition, we have empowered tens of thousands of individuals to make positive lifestyle changes. Beyond meal plans, we offer guidance and support for those with medical conditions, including diabetes, high cholesterol, high uric acid, PCOS, and more. Regardless of our clients’ backgrounds or health goals, our unwavering commitment remains the same: equipping our customers with the tools, resources, personalised meal plans, nutrition advice, and fitness tips they need to succeed.

Tell us a bit about the meals at Kcal, the variety and how it is structured.

Quality, taste and service are the cornerstones of Kcal’s DNA. Without simplicity, deliciousness, and consistency, it would be challenging for us to promote lasting lifestyle changes. We prioritise these aspects through daily taste-testing sessions at our office, where we provide feedback to our talented chefs. Additionally, we hold weekly recipe development meetings with our chefs and nutritionists, where we discuss emerging trends, ingredients, and customer feedback. This collaborative approach ensures that our meals meet the highest standards.

Personally, I have Kcal meals delivered to my own home every day, not only to ensure the continued excellence of our quality but also for my family to enjoy the Kcal experience. We adhere to international standards such as ISO and HACCP, and we proudly hold a Grade A kitchen certification from Dubai Municipality, reflecting the best hygiene and quality practices.

Kcal’s nutrition DNA simplified Image Credit:

Tell us about your nutrition philosophy.

Our nutrition philosophy is rooted in the Paleo or cave man diet, which means we avoid processed and refined ingredients. To better understand this approach, imagine a round plate in front of you: half of it is filled with greens, a quarter with protein, and the remaining quarter with a balance of healthy fats and carbs. This simple visual representation guides our baseline, and then we tailor it further based on each customer’s specific information, such as body type, age, exercise routine, and health history. This approach has yielded excellent results throughout our 13 years of experience.

Two major issues we address are portion sizes and carbohydrate addiction. Carbohydrates can act as a drug for the brain, creating a cycle of craving and overconsumption. By shifting the focus to greens, protein and healthy fats, while still incorporating the necessary carbs in appropriate quantities, we help our customers break free from unhealthy eating patterns. We also emphasise the importance of exercise, as it not only keeps our hearts healthy but also releases beneficial hormones like dopamine and serotonin, contributing to an overall sense of well-being. Understanding our customers’ diet and exercise histories is key to resolving any challenges they may face, and our ultimate goal is to help them develop new habits that lead to lasting positive lifestyle changes.

What role does cost play?

While our primary concern is creating meals that are rich in nutrition, we understand that cost is an important consideration. We refuse to compromise on quality for the sake of profit. I firmly believe that selling meals high in carbs and low in protein is not an option. Our commitment to quality has remained unchanged for the past 13 years, even if it means our food costs are higher compared to other companies. We stand behind the products we sell, and that includes maintaining the highest standards of nutrition and taste.

It is said the appeal of meal plans lies in the ability to reduce waste. How does Kcal fare in this aspect?