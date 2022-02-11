JA The Resort Dubai

Whether it’s a first date or a rekindling of romance, there’s nothing quite like savouring a gourmet meal with your better half under the stars. With an expansive 800 metres of private beach set amidst a lush green landscape, JA The Resort Dubai creates an atmosphere that is both lively and intimate while delivering hearty and refined dishes. The magical evening includes a four course dinner set on the beach, private butler service, along with a bottle of bubbly and unlimited soft drinks. The menu features pan-seared scallops and fregola casserole to start, followed by a main course of beef tenderloin cooked for six hours and served with smoked sweet potato. Finish your special meal in style with a strawberry Valentine’s heart, chocolate, and petit fours.

Details February 12-14, Dh1,999 per couple; call 04 814 5604

Ikigai Resto + Bar

Image Credit: Supplied

Inspired by Japan’s famous street taverns, Ikigai Resto + Bar at Millennium Place Marina is one of Dubai’s popular Asian restaurants. With a menu consulted by Chef Reif Othman, here you can find a sharing style, three course dinner for Valentine’s Day. The first course includes Nanban salmon zuke with sesame sauce, mushroom tacos, and kale salad with Wafu sauce. Next up is an impressive sushi tower. The main course features grilled robatayaki with ancho chili sauce and grilled black cod with miso mix, served with ratte potato and wok fried vegetables. For a sweet ending, dig into a decadent dessert platter.

Details February 14, from 7pm; from Dh450 per couple; call 04 550 8114

The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery

Image Credit: Supplied

Inspired by the culinary influences of the Americas, this stylish venue at Wyndham Dubai Marina has everything to impress your partner. It offers sharing style starters and desserts, with a choice of main course and unlimited beverages for three hours. Starters include chicken lollipops, confit duck leg tacos, Blacksmith salad and brisket nachos, while guests can choose from charcoal chicken, smoked hot salmon, Josper-roasted lamb rack and veg pot pie for the main course. The sharing dessert course has raspberry chocolate and Blacksmith Alaska, with raspberry and vanilla ice-cream, sponge, and mixed berries.

Details February 14, 7pm – 10pm; from Dh200 per person; call 04 407 8873

Torno Subito

Image Credit: Supplied

If you want to go big this Valentine’s Day, it’s pretty hard to beat this venue at W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, transporting diners to the 1960’s Italian Riviera. It has a spectacular six course menu for Valentine’s Day created by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura. Feast on some of the finest Italian dishes, all crafted with the freshest ingredients. The menu features carpaccio, ravioli, succulent Wagyu cheek and a creamy pink cheesecake. The restaurant offers diners a choice of stunning seating — the terrace, premium terrace views and a private beach cabana.

Details February 14, from 7 pm; Cabana: Dh2,999 per couple, Premium Terrace: from Dh1,199 per couple; Terrace: from Dh999; a la carte menu is available indoors; Call 04 245 5800

Café Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

Image Credit: Supplied

With all the charms of a classic European café, a night out at this glamourous venue always guarantees a memorable experience. Its five course dinner menu features fresh seafood and much-loved specialties such as Gillardeau oysters followed by sea bass carpaccio and the delicious foie gras terrine. For the mains, you will have a choice between beef and salmon, while a deliciously crumbly strawberry cheesecake seals the gastronomic adventure.

Details February 12-14, Dh695 per couple; call: 04 372 2222 or 04 372 2777

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

This popular British fine-dining venue is well-known for its innovative dishes, upscale décor and gorgeous views of Dubai Marina. Its three course set menu for Valentine’s Day includes delicate starters, succulent main courses and a tempting dessert. Menu highlights include oyster tempura, beef Wellington, chocolate jaffa fondant with tangy orange jelly, marmalade ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Details Dh899 per couple; February 14; from 7pm; call 04 317 6000

Sedap Asian Street Kitchen

Image Credit: Supplied

An indulgent three-course feast at this chic rooftop venue at Al Seef proves that an unforgettable date night doesn’t always have to break the bank. Sedap offers an intimate, laid-back dining experience with both indoor and alfresco seating overlooking Dubai Creek. Savour a range of Asian culinary treats from its three course set menu. Highlights include crispy golden mushroom, barbecue sambal seabass, chicken rice, and stir fried tofu with basil. Diners will delight in a choice of desserts such as pandan chocolate fondue and ice kachang.

Details Dh188 per couple; February 14; from 4pm – 11pm; call: 04 370 8288

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab

Image Credit: Supplied

What better place to take your special someone than a restaurant at the world’s most iconic hotel? With the finest French and Italian cuisines and fabulous views across the city skyline, you’ll be hard pushed to find a more stunning venue for a date night. For Valentine’s Day, Al Muntaha serves a degustation menu, making it the perfect spot for an unforgettable dining experience.