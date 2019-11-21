Whether work or leisure, check out these iconic attractions while you’re in Dubai

Dubai, where the traditional meets the modern, gleaming high-rise towers and luxury resorts co-exist with old-world souks steeped in rich Arabian heritage and culture.

Once a quiet coastal settlement, there’s so much to see and do in Dubai – from thrilling theme parks, going up the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, to the bustling Dubai Creek, Dubai has everything covered for you. All offer inspiring glimpses of the city’s proud past and its bright future.

If you are looking for a perfect place to access the old and the new with utmost convenience, look no further than newly opened Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah. The modern hotel near the exclusive Jumeirah neighbourhood not only gives you world-class experiences for work and leisure in a stylish setting, but also offers close proximity to some of the Dubai’s iconic attractions.

Here’s some of the fascinating places you can visit when you’re in Dubai staying at Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah.

Do you fancy great food by the beach, a bit of shopping, waterparks or lazing on the sand, all at one destination? Featuring wide open walkways lined with palm tree boulevards, La Mer is sure to become your favourite haunt to eat, play and unwind. Choose to simply lounge by the beachside with a book, engage in some water play and beach sports or just head to the exciting Laguna Water. The hotel offers free shuttle service every day.

Fancy a selfie by the world’s largest picture frame in Dubai? The newest addition to Dubai’s already impressive skyline will help you experience a panoramic view of the city unlike any other. At the Frame’s 360-degree vantage point, you can see the city in its entirety from a height of 150m. Get rid of your phobia for heights by walking across the state-of-the-art 93 metre-long clear glass bridge that connects the two parallel vertical towers to create the picture frame shape.

Sometimes the most fascinating part about a place lies in its past. And that is why you just can’t miss the Etihad Museum. It offers a series of interactive pavilions where visitors can explore the UAE’s history, especially between 1968 and 1974. The museum engagingly chronicles the birth of the UAE through documentary films, photographs, artefacts, timelines and interactive displays. Etihad Museum features a library, an education centre, a temporary exhibition hall and a restaurant.

It's quick, it's easy, and it gives you more time to shop! For a relaxing shopping experience, head to Mercato mall, designed to look like a Mediterranean town during the European Renaissance in Italy. With 130 retailers, it’s a convenient size and has a delightful ambience. Need entertainment? There’s Vox Cinemas and a Fun City for children. Or just grab a coffee and a snack at the indoor street café. To get there all you have to do is use the shuttle service from the hotel.

There's good reason visions of a relaxing vacation often include the sea. For a sense of calm and wonder head to the Jumeirah Open Beach for soaking up the sun, swimming and people watching. You can make the most of the sand, water and if you’re in the mood to shed a few kilos take advantage of the nearby jogging track. There are a quite a few places to grab snacks and drinks too.

The world’s tallest building is a sight to behold. It’s not just a feat of engineering, but also imagination and design. Inspired by the Hymenocallis flower, the structure rises 2,722 feet above the city (that's a whopping 160 stories), and proudly holds the title of world's tallest building. The Burj Khalifa has two observations decks – the two-storey At the Top on the 124th and 125th floors, as well as the world’s highest observation deck (555m) on the 148th floor.

At the base of the magnificent tower, you will find the sprawling Dubai Mall. With its massive array of brands, from high street to designer labels, it’s sure to satisfy all your shopping needs.

Take a traditional abra ride across Dubai Creek to Bur Dubai. The local water taxi will cost you only Dh1 each way. While you’re on the creek you will see wooden dhows and cargo boats and can imagine what life must have been like when trade centred on this waterway with life unfolding at a slower pace. You can also enjoy a romantic dining experience on the deck of these bigger traditional boats.

Every afternoon and night, colourful lights, music and water draws a gasp at Dubai Fountain. Set on the manmade Burj Khalifa Lake, the world’s largest performing fountain sways to a selection of songs from classical to contemporary Arabic and world music. You must take a break from all the exciting shopping at Dubai Mall to catch this dazzling crowd-puller.

