Good reputation

Do the due diligence by researching the moving companies that you are interested in using as this will save you time, money and many potential headaches in the long run. The best moving companies will have the best reputation in the market.

Ask questions

Shortlist a few top-rated moving companies that you want to work with. Once you have selected the top three companies, call and interview them. Find out how long the company has been in business, the type of protection the company offers against loss or damages, its pickup and delivery processes and aboout its international network.

Create an inventory

The largest component of the moving company’s quotation is based on the weight and the space your belongings will take up in a container. It is thus important that the moving company conducts a thorough inventory of the items you wish to move and it quotes you accordingly. The moving consultant should check what items you’d like to move, especially large items such as couches, tables, bookshelves and even lamps. Be sure that you understand this estimate and that it is as accurate as possible.

Select the packaging material

Packaging material plays a major role in the transportation of your goods. It could potentially mean the difference between the making or breaking of a successful move.

Look for a moving company that offers good quality packaging materials and a skilled packing team at affordable prices, as these will save you a lot of stress and anxiety. When you include packing in your quotation, the moving company accepts the liability should any of your belongings be damaged or become lost.

Insurance matters

Loss or damage of personal belongings can happen to anyone, no matter how well you’ve planned your move. When you hand over your valuable possessions to a moving company you need the assurance that they will do their utmost to ensure its safe arrival. However, you also need assurance that should something go wrong you will be compensated for any damages or losses. Comprehensive insurance will offer you peace of mind if something goes wrong during transit.