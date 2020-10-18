Shuiqi Spa Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, The Palm

Set aside an entire day for yourself with this deal from the five-star hotel’s spa that includes more than just a massage. The Me Time package at the luxurious spot gets you a welcome drink, back salt scrub and hot stone back, neck and shoulder massage. The experience also includes a facial, use of the hotel’s wet facilities, a two-course lunch and all-day pool and beach access. Cost: Dh595 Available until December 15 (except October 31).

The Hundred Wellness Centre

For a treatment that goes beyond physical relaxation and focuses more on mental and emotional wellness, check out the new sound massage offered by practitioner Antje Hosseinzadeh. Therapeutic sound bowls are played on and around the dressed body, creating a state of relaxation. The sound vibrations are said to stimulate the skin, tissues and organs. Price upon request.

Sense Spa at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

There are a number of offers to pick from as the spa celebrates its reopening. To get skin as smooth as a baby’s bottom, there’s the Moroccan herbal hammam that uses Eucalyptus scented black soap and involves a vigorous exfoliation with the traditional mitt. The treatment also comes with a full body wrap done using detoxifying Rhassoul clay and herbal aromatics. If a soothing massage is more your scene, try the Sense Signature Massage that uses therapeutic blend of massage techniques and heated rosewood sticks. Dh575 for 90-minute hammam treatment. Dh380 for 60-minute Sense Signature Massage. Go online for full list of offers.

Mandara Spa at the H Hotel