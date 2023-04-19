Take out those planners and let’s get you started on scheduling stops for fun this long weekend. As we race towards the Eid break, we list happenings across the UAE for every budget and taste; whether you like cultural experiences or would prefer to learn lessons from nature, or shop till you drop, we have you covered. Here’s a look at some cool options.
Dubai Crocodile Park
More than 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages live at this 20,000sqm park. Visit the space for an educational trip with the family. Here, not only will you learn about the reptiles’ habitat and evolutionary traits but also venture into a natural history museum afterwards. There’s an African lake-themed aquarium on the premises as well. Tickets: Dh95 for adults; Dh75 for children. Timings: 10am to 10pm.
IMG Worlds of Adventure
Six themed zones full of rides and epic experiences— that’s what IMG has to offer. Plus, during the Eid break, in the souq area, you’ll find henna artists and face painters and entertaining acts dotting this sprawling indoor park. There are Khaleeji dancers, western dancers, Bollywood dancers, and African drummers to home in on besides a magic show that’s sure to enthrall all ages. Tickets: Packages start at Dh345. Timings: noon until 12 midnight
Legoland
During the Eid break, families in the UAE will find themselves spoilt for choice at Legoland, where they can visit the theme park – home to Lego City Heroes – and the water park, which has more than 60 attractions. The 3-in-1 Playcation offer combines access to Legoland Dubai theme park, Legoland Water Park and Legoland Hotel. When you stay at the Legoland hotel during this period, you’ll be able to avail a 10 per cent discount; free meal for a child at select restaurants; creative workshops; and games for the entire family.
Tickets: Legoland Dubai theme park, Legoland Water Park: Dh330 each at the gate; Dh295 online. Kids under three get in free. Timings: Legoland Dubai theme park: 10am to 6pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am to 7pm (Saturday and Sunday). Legoland Water Park: 10am – 6pm (Thursday to Tuesday). Closed on Wednesday.
Ayushmann Khurrana live
Watch the actor-cum-singer dance his way into your heart on April 23 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Article 15 and An Action Hero actor is expected to sing his hit numbers such as Pani Da Rang, Sadi Gali Aaja, Nazm Nazm and Naina Da Kya Kasoor. Tickets: Start at Dh95. Timing: Doors open at 7pm
Jais Flight, Ras Al Khaimah
Speaking of all things adrenaline-worthy, why not try the world’s longest zipline this weekend? You’ll race past jagged peaks and soar at a speed of 160km/h, and they offer video evidence of your bravery. Tickets: Dh495; Timing: From 9.30am
Hatta
Like to get your adrenaline pumping? Then we have just the thing for you! Head over to Hatta for activities such as mountain biking and kayaking. Stop in at the JA Hatta Fort Resort for a staycation or just to enjoy its lovely facilities that include a petting zoo with deer and horse riding. And don’t forget to take an Insta-worthy picture when you come across one of the resident peacocks.
Al Shindagha Museum
Take a deep dive into Dubai’s rich history when you visit the Shindagha Museum over the Eid break. It’s built on homes belonging to the first rulers of the city and houses interactive exhibits over 22 pavilions. There are activities on site as well, including jewellery and perfume making. Tickets: Dh3. Timing: 10am to 5pm
Mleiha Archaeological Centre
Gather the family and head over to the archaeological centre for so much more than just a history lesson; you can feast under the stars as you swap stories, walk though caves that date back to the Stone Age, see interactive displays and artefacts, and even go glamping. Now if that’s not a unique way to spend the break, what is? Timings: 9am to 7pm (Sunday to Wednesday); 9am to 9pm (Thursday to Saturday).
Yas Theme Parks
Head to this Abu Dhabi island for an Eid filled with activities that include fun rides and traditional dance performances. The entertainment venues are manifold and offer something for everyone. Think Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the fastest roller coaster in the world; Yas Waterworld, with more than 40 slides and rides; and the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park. This holiday promises to be one to remember. Visit Yasisland.com for packages
Global Village
Calling all globetrotters, this is your last chance to visit Global Village, home to over 30 country pavilions, each with their own decor, goods for sale and fun atmosphere. Sample cuisines from around the world, watch special performances and a firework show, play a game and win yourself a prize, go on rides that range from mild to monster adrenalin rush — in other words, embrace your inner child. Tickets: Start at Dh18 online. Timing: 6pm to 2am
The Hai Ramadan Market at Expo City
Learn about the history of the UAE and Emirati culture as you stroll through the streets of Expo City. The market, open until April 22, has a carnival atmosphere, with delicious food from across the globe, activities, workshops and goods made by local artisans. Once there, stop every so often to enjoy the cultural feast on offer – there are shows at Al Wasl Dome and on the various avenues. Entry is free. Timing: 5pm to 2am
Ripe Market, Abu Dhabi
This market, home to artisan wares from the UAE and the Middle East, is celebrating Eid on April 21 and 22 with live entertainment, food trucks and activities such as face painting, a henna counter, a magic and a puppet show, and an obstacle course for the young ones. Entry to the bazaar on Al Maryah Island: free. Timing: 4pm to 11pm
Al Ain Palace Museum
Head here, or to any of Al Ain’s cultural spots including Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji for a cultural treat. There will be special performances of traditional dances Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya, and a giveaway on the first and second days of Eid. On day two and three, at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, you can enjoy the sounds of Monawaat: Live Music Concerts, a blend of tunes that are Emirati and from the GCC countries. Tickets for the concert: Dh30; Timings: 3pm to 7pm (Al Ain cultural sites); 9 to 12pm (concert).
The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Get the kids engrossed in story time and board games when you visit The Galleria, where they can also enjoy arts and crafts and video games. Between 2pm and 6pm, they can also see – and interact with – their favourite characters from the show Freej. When: April 22 and 23. Timings: 3pm-6pm and 8pm-11pm
Oli Oli
Have a budding astronaut in the family? Then this is where you need to go. Dubai’s first experiential play museum has become home to a replica of the moon! Created by artist Luke Jerram by melding imagery from NASA pictures of the lunar surface, this flight of fancy is sure to deliver. Tickets: Dh269 for 2 kids and 2 adults. Timing: 10am to 9pm