IMG Worlds of Adventure

Six themed zones full of rides and epic experiences— that’s what IMG has to offer. Plus, during the Eid break, in the souq area, you’ll find henna artists and face painters and entertaining acts dotting this sprawling indoor park. There are Khaleeji dancers, western dancers, Bollywood dancers, and African drummers to home in on besides a magic show that’s sure to enthrall all ages. Tickets: Packages start at Dh345. Timings: noon until 12 midnight

Legoland

During the Eid break, families in the UAE will find themselves spoilt for choice at Legoland, where they can visit the theme park – home to Lego City Heroes – and the water park, which has more than 60 attractions. The 3-in-1 Playcation offer combines access to Legoland Dubai theme park, Legoland Water Park and Legoland Hotel. When you stay at the Legoland hotel during this period, you’ll be able to avail a 10 per cent discount; free meal for a child at select restaurants; creative workshops; and games for the entire family.

Tickets: Legoland Dubai theme park, Legoland Water Park: Dh330 each at the gate; Dh295 online. Kids under three get in free. Timings: Legoland Dubai theme park: 10am to 6pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am to 7pm (Saturday and Sunday). Legoland Water Park: 10am – 6pm (Thursday to Tuesday). Closed on Wednesday.

Ayushmann Khurrana live

Watch the actor-cum-singer dance his way into your heart on April 23 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Article 15 and An Action Hero actor is expected to sing his hit numbers such as Pani Da Rang, Sadi Gali Aaja, Nazm Nazm and Naina Da Kya Kasoor. Tickets: Start at Dh95. Timing: Doors open at 7pm

Jais Flight, Ras Al Khaimah

Speaking of all things adrenaline-worthy, why not try the world’s longest zipline this weekend? You’ll race past jagged peaks and soar at a speed of 160km/h, and they offer video evidence of your bravery. Tickets: Dh495; Timing: From 9.30am

Hatta

Like to get your adrenaline pumping? Then we have just the thing for you! Head over to Hatta for activities such as mountain biking and kayaking. Stop in at the JA Hatta Fort Resort for a staycation or just to enjoy its lovely facilities that include a petting zoo with deer and horse riding. And don’t forget to take an Insta-worthy picture when you come across one of the resident peacocks.

Al Shindagha Museum

Take a deep dive into Dubai’s rich history when you visit the Shindagha Museum over the Eid break. It’s built on homes belonging to the first rulers of the city and houses interactive exhibits over 22 pavilions. There are activities on site as well, including jewellery and perfume making. Tickets: Dh3. Timing: 10am to 5pm

Mleiha Archaeological Centre

Gather the family and head over to the archaeological centre for so much more than just a history lesson; you can feast under the stars as you swap stories, walk though caves that date back to the Stone Age, see interactive displays and artefacts, and even go glamping. Now if that’s not a unique way to spend the break, what is? Timings: 9am to 7pm (Sunday to Wednesday); 9am to 9pm (Thursday to Saturday).

Yas Theme Parks

Head to this Abu Dhabi island for an Eid filled with activities that include fun rides and traditional dance performances. The entertainment venues are manifold and offer something for everyone. Think Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the fastest roller coaster in the world; Yas Waterworld, with more than 40 slides and rides; and the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park. This holiday promises to be one to remember. Visit Yasisland.com for packages

Global Village

Calling all globetrotters, this is your last chance to visit Global Village, home to over 30 country pavilions, each with their own decor, goods for sale and fun atmosphere. Sample cuisines from around the world, watch special performances and a firework show, play a game and win yourself a prize, go on rides that range from mild to monster adrenalin rush — in other words, embrace your inner child. Tickets: Start at Dh18 online. Timing: 6pm to 2am

The Hai Ramadan Market at Expo City

Learn about the history of the UAE and Emirati culture as you stroll through the streets of Expo City. The market, open until April 22, has a carnival atmosphere, with delicious food from across the globe, activities, workshops and goods made by local artisans. Once there, stop every so often to enjoy the cultural feast on offer – there are shows at Al Wasl Dome and on the various avenues. Entry is free. Timing: 5pm to 2am

Ripe Market, Abu Dhabi

This market, home to artisan wares from the UAE and the Middle East, is celebrating Eid on April 21 and 22 with live entertainment, food trucks and activities such as face painting, a henna counter, a magic and a puppet show, and an obstacle course for the young ones. Entry to the bazaar on Al Maryah Island: free. Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Al Ain Palace Museum

Head here, or to any of Al Ain’s cultural spots including Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji for a cultural treat. There will be special performances of traditional dances Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya, and a giveaway on the first and second days of Eid. On day two and three, at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, you can enjoy the sounds of Monawaat: Live Music Concerts, a blend of tunes that are Emirati and from the GCC countries. Tickets for the concert: Dh30; Timings: 3pm to 7pm (Al Ain cultural sites); 9 to 12pm (concert).

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Get the kids engrossed in story time and board games when you visit The Galleria, where they can also enjoy arts and crafts and video games. Between 2pm and 6pm, they can also see – and interact with – their favourite characters from the show Freej. When: April 22 and 23. Timings: 3pm-6pm and 8pm-11pm

Oli Oli