Unveiling at Queen Elizabeth II, the city’s first hotel on water, Float Dubai will be the world’s largest floating nightclub. Located at Port Rashid, the venue will boast an exclusive, private outdoor club with a 1000-person capacity, on the highest deck of Queen Elizabeth II, with a lounge to follow on the deck below.
Float Dubai is a fusion of past, present and the future. Embodying the old-school energy of nightlife, Float delivers a unique space in the present onboard the Queen Elizabeth II. Open only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the venue is a must-visit site for the ultimate night out.
With world class entertainment as a focus, Float Dubai will bring a distinct verve and vivacity in addition to its unique location. The floating nightclub will showcase the best local DJs as well as a roster of International DJs and artists, alongside show-stopping entertainment. Bringing the energy each night, Float’s guests can break it down to a variety of music including house, RnB and chart hits, to keep the vibe going until the early hours.
The culinary experience features authentic Japanese sushi, inclusive of signature maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi and more, as well as diverse sharing platters starring the best of Latin and Pan-Asian cuisine. Club goers will enjoy luxury fine dining with the energy of an exclusive nightclub.
The official opening is set to be early October and open to enjoy every weekend with free entry and table reservations
Key info:
Location: QE2, Port Rashid
Cost: Free entry
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am