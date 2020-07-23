1 of 7
The total remaining public holidays for 2020 in the UAE is now nine days. So far we celebrated New Year's Day as well as Eid Al Fitr.
The next holiday coming up is Arafat Day, which is celebrated for one day. This holiday takes place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or pilgrimage. It is expected to fall on Thursday, July 30.
Then comes Eid Al Adha, a three-day holiday. Eid Al Adha is one of the two festivals of Islam and is celebrated by all Muslims. Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Friday, July 31 and last until Sunday, August 2.
Then we've got Hijri New Year, which is a one-day holiday. The occasion marks the migration of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) from Makkah to Madinah. It is expected to fall on Wednesday, August 19 or Thursday, August 20, which could mean a long weekend for UAE residents.
A few months later, comes the Prophet Mohammad's Birthday, which is a one-day holiday. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid an Nabawi. It is expected to fall on Wednesday, October 28 or Thursday, October 29.
Martyr's Day is the next holiday on the list. It is a one-day holiday, to honour Emiratis who have died fighting for and defending their country. Martyr's day will take place on December 1, which is a Tuesday.
The last holiday of 2020 will be UAE National Day, which take place on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3. Combined with Martyr's day, we will benefit from a five-day long weekend.
