Dubai Garden Glow is a bright idea for families heading outdoors for the UAE National Day. Take advantage of the cooler weather by visiting this family-friendly attraction in Dubai.
You can experience 10 million LED lights, eco-friendly artwork and life-like dinosaurs this winter
The Dubai Garden Glow, which is located in Zabeel Park, Gate No 6, is stretched across 50 acres of greenery and is a sight to behold. Set out a bit before sunset in the evening to explore the gorgeous surroundings and fresh weather at your leisure.
Dubai Garden Glow is a world of Imagination, combining a masterful blend of world-class art and theme to create an incredible concept. The Glow Park is the world's "biggest glow-in-the-dark garden," with millions of energy-saving LED lights and yards of repurposed luminous cloth. Through its attractions in the Glow Park, Dinosaurs Park, and Magic Park, the theme park is once again ready to provide visitors with three distinct experiences.
Following the popularity of prior seasons, the theme park returns this year with a new, one-of-a-kind experience called 'Glowing Safari.' Life-size figurines of practically every species of animal, from zebras, crocodiles, and flamingos to exquisitely sculpted gazelles, are on display in keeping with the Glowing Safari theme.
The Dubai Garden Glow is the place to be this winter if you or your children enjoy wildlife, nature-focused attractions that blend sustainable art concepts, stunning light effects, and general promotion of our wonderful planet's flora and fauna.
How much does the ticket cost? Dh65 per person for Glow Park and Dinosaur Park. Dh45 for the Magic Park.
Timings: Saturday to Wednesday – 4pm to 11pm, Thursdays and Friday – 4pm to 12am