Wondering why we have three days off at the start of December?

Fireworks at The Beach, JBR during last year's UAE National Day celebrations in Dubai. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The end of this year brings with it the last two public holidays of 2020. The upcoming three-day holiday marks Commemoration Day and National Day, which means UAE residents will benefit from a five-day-long weekend.

While Tuesday, December 1, will be observed as a holiday to mark Commemoration Day, Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 and 3, will be off for National Day, according to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

What is UAE National day?

National Day is the annual celebration of the UAE’s formation on December 2, 1971. It is an opportunity to recognise 49 years of unity between the seven emirates and to embrace the country’s spirit and values, headed by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s first president.

The UAE flag was raised on December 2, 1971, for the first time by Sheikh Zayed himself to mark the country’s union.

On Tuesday, the UAE revealed the theme of this year’s National Day celebrations, which is “Seeds of the Union”. A grand official show will take place to mark the 49th UAE National Day will be held on December 2 in Abu Dhabi.

A grand show named 'Seed of the Nation' will be held in Abu Dhabi to mark the 49th UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Wam

The show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

The Organising Committee is working to create a memorable live event that will capture the nation’s imagination and spark celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day Golden Jubilee.

What is UAE Commemoration Day?

Commemoration Day recognises the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs, who have given their lives in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service. This year, it is being observed on November 29 across the UAE, followed by a long weekend celebrating the UAE National Day.

It is not a celebration in the same way as National Day, but a day to remember and honour those who have given their lives for the UAE. It is a time that will remind the families of those who have been martyred that the UAE has not forgotten them or their sacrifice.