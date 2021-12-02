Image Credit: Supplied

Ski Dubai is going to be the place to be this December - and it’s not just because of the snow. From sipping hot chocolate on ice to eating a meal with Santa, there’s so much on the menu. Here’s a look at why you need to get that holiday planner out and book yourself a trip to the Mall of Emirates’ Ski Dubai.

Santa Meet and Greet: Santa Claus is coming to town and guests will have the chance to meet the man himself and his merry elves at his grotto until December 25. This is the perfect way for the young and young at heart to get in the Christmas spirit and includes a festive gift bag, signature hot chocolate and a photo to capture the special moment. Cost: Dh125.

Santa Meet and Greet at Ski Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Breakfast with Santa: What better way to start the day than Breakfast with Santa? Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning (8-10am) until December 24, guests can mingle with Santa and his elves and indulge in festive treats such as Snowman Pancakes and signature hot chocolate. Each ticket includes one breakfast dish and a beverage from a wide-ranging menu as well as a souvenir photo. Cost: Dh95.

Festive Fun Run: Fancy getting active while dressed up in your best Christmas costume? Then check out the Festive Fun Run on December 4, where you will have the chance to navigate either one loop (1km) or three loops (3km) of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C and meet Santa on the starting line. Suitable for all levels and age groups, this promises to be a fun-filled family day out. All jolly joggers will also receive a Santa hat and commemorative medal. Cost: Dh125.

Image Credit: Supplied

Snow Cinema by VOX Cinemas: Snuggle in the cool hall as you sip on hot cocoa and much on popcorn as old Christmas Classis – think ‘Home Alone’ series - play out. There are several screenings a day and the line-up includes family-favourites and Christmas classics until January 15. Cinema lovers will also be able to order from a mouth-watering menu and have their favourite cinema snacks or chef-prepared meals delivered directly to their seat. Cost Dh100. For a more luxurious option, guests can book the VIP Chalet with mountain lodge vibes and holiday décor. This Dh400-for-two package also includes a two-course meal, hot chocolate, popcorn, VIP snow gear and handwarmers per person.

North 28 Restaurant: What’s holiday season without a little turkey and trimmings? This eatery is serving up a special menu complete with Roast Turkey with All the Trimmings or Nut Roast.

Santa's workshop at Ski dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Ultimate showstopper: For the, why not try the Mirzam Penguin Bomb, which transforms into a cup of rich hot chocolate right before your eyes, or spice things up with a Mirzam cinnamon hot chocolate.