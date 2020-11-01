A short explainer of the UAE flag, plus 10 amazing flag day deals in Dubai

Dubai: Tuesday, November 3 is UAE Flag Day.

The UAE flag was raised on December 2, 1971, for the first time by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan to mark the country’s union.

The flag consists of four colours — green, white, black and red — which together represent the unity of Arabs.

The flag was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, after seeing an advertisement about a competition for designing it. He later went on to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

What do the colours mean?

Red

Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage. The vertical red band can also be interpreted as binding all the other meanings together in unity.

Green

Green represents hope, joy, optimism and love. It can also symbolise the country’s prosperity.

White

White represents peace and honesty. White is the purest colour, and is interpreted by some to symbolise cleanliness.

Black

Contrary to popular belief, the black band does not represent oil. It stands for the defeat of enemies, and also strength of mind.

Traditions

On this day, Emiratis across the UAE will sing the country’s national anthem.

Things to do this UAE flag day

The Noodle House

Dubai’s home of Asian soul food, The Noodle House, is dishing up vegetarian dim sum (Dh49) representing the colours of the UAE flag, served with Szechuan chili sauce.

Flow

Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is celebrating the UAE Flag Day with themed creations. Healthy options such as the acai bowl (Dh45) and poke bowl (Dh52) will be specially designed for the occasion, with ingredients making up the UAE flag’s red, green, white and black colours. Special beverages to match the colour theme are also available including charcoal lemonade (Dh20), beetroot latte (Dh22) and Matcha latte (Dh20).

Babaji

The authentic Turkish restaurant in City Walk is serving up UAE flag Pide (Dh35) as an expression of love and gratitude to the country. The Pide, which is traditionally baked in a brick wood oven, will be served with kashar cheese, tomatoes, olives and spinach.

Al Mashowa

Emirati restaurant, Al Mashowa, will be serving guests either a complimentary appetizer, main course, or dessert specially created for the occasion of UAE Flag Day. Choices include baba ghanouj salad, flag-coloured seafood rice with shrimps, or a UAE flag cake.

Al Nafoorah

Popular Emirati dessert, Luqaimat, are complimentary to all diners on November 3 at Al Nafoorah, the Lebanese restaurant at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, served in UAE flag colours. Freshly baked manaeesh (Dh25) will also be available in UAE flag colours on the day.

Sikka

Homegrown Emirati restaurant, Sikka, will be celebrating UAE Flag Day by offering a complimentary dessert with any dine-in main course order. Choices include pistachio sahlab (Dh25), a traditional Emirati milk pudding, which will be decorated in the UAE flag colours, layered through rose water, milk, pistachio nuts and coconut powder; and saffron milk cake (Dh35), Sikka’s own version of the tres leches cake, infused with local flavours and the delicate essence of saffron.

Trattoria

Dubai’s authentic Italian eatery is rolling out UAE flag pizzas on November 3. Available for Dh60 the themed pizza is served with tomato sauce, mozzarella, baby spinach, black olives and candy tomatoes.

Butcha

The Turkish-born steakhouse and butcher shop built for meat lovers, will be serving burgers sliders in the colours of the UAE flag to celebrate the day. Butcha’s UAE flag sliders (Dh78) will be served with a homemade char-grilled patty, with lettuce, tomatoes, and signature mayonnaise. Each slider comes with different toppings such as smoked beef, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese and portobello mushroom. Coffee lovers will also receive a complimentary UAE flag cookie with their coffee on November 3 .

Retro Feasts

Perfect for a healthy lunch by the beach, Retro Feasts at The Beach (JBR), is serving poke bowls in UAE flag colours using sun-blushed tomatoes, feta cheese, black beans, green capsicum. Available for Dh35 on November 3

Anantara Dubai

