Dubai Sports Council has announced the addition of an exciting new event to its community sports calendar for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Aqua Challenge, which will take place at the AquaFun Waterpark in JBR on October 31, the second day of the city-wide sports event.
The Aqua Challenge is the first event of its kind taking place in the Middle East, on one of the most fun and entertaining obstacles course in the country.There will be a total of 35 inflatable obstacles spread across the massive 50,000sqft AquaFun Waterpark, which is the largest inflatable aqua park in the world, and the obstacles will be arranged in the shape of “I Love Dubai”.
Participation is limited to a maximum of 150, so those interested in taking part will need to rush and visit PremierOnline.com to register. Registration is open to men and women aged 16 to 60. They can register as Individuals – Male and Female category – or as a mixed team of three. There will be prizes on offer for the podium finishers in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.
The event will start at 3pm and due to adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols, no more than three people will be allowed to start in every wave, with a 60-second distance between every wave of participants.
Life jackets will be provided to the participants, but they will need to bring their own towel and a change of clothes.
Key information:
Location: AquaFun Waterpark in JBR
Cost: Free
Timing: October 31 from 3pm onwards