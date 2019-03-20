Mother’s day, World Art, Nowruz menu and full moon parties on your list of things to do

The Pointe Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Free Flowers

The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi is offering the first 50 shoppers who spend Dh100 or more at any of the food and beverage outlets, receive a bouquet of flowers to gift their mother. Daily until Saturday.

Mother of the Nation Festival

The cultural festival will celebrate Mother’s Day with a special choir featuring Ibrahim Al Junaibi (5.15pm and 7pm), followed by Miami band (8.30pm). Also special kids choir by Dubai Music School (5.30pm and 9.45pm) and International stories - Secrets of Shamam (4.45pm, 6.45pm and 9pm). Music by Scott Attew and Echo Vessel from 7pm. Entry Dh25 for adults and Dh20 for children, free for senior visitors, children below six years and people of determination. Open from 2pm - midnight, until Saturday. motn.ae

Balqees Fathi at Ladies-Only Concert

The Emirati singer is set to captivate Yas Waterworld female guests at their ladies night, catering to female guests who can enjoy an open-air concert in privacy. Featuring adventures inspired by the emirate’s pearl diving history, its collection of more than 40 rides, slides, and attractions offers guests an experience that fuses aquatic adventures with a local personality. Tickets are priced at Dh220 and only available for purchase online.For more information, call 600 511115. yaswaterworld.com

DUBAI

Skyline Thursdays

The duo of Phuong and Charles Siegling that make up Technasia, catapulted into the public eye with their hit Suga. They perform at Five Palm Jumeirah’s The Penthouse. Pre-Party brunch includes unlimited house beverages and tunes from resident DJ NSI, 9-11pm. Three food options to choose from, starting from Dh149 for women and Dh249 for gents.

Restaurant Hopping

Enjoy a girls’ night out with a twist at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah. Ladies can go restaurant hopping at Seafood Kitchen, Asian District, Fitzroy, Fat Chow, La Palapa and Mama Pho and enjoy four free beverages and 25 per cent off food per person at each restaurant, from 8pm. Every Thursday until April 30. thepointe.ae

Art Dubai After Dark

Female first session, a platform to celebrate women in the music industry and showcases their talent. Satwa 3000, a Swiss art collective based in the UAE will be joined by music pioneer Marco Weibel of Darker Than Wax, at Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, 9pm-2am. register to attend. artdubai.ae

Persian New Year menu

Honour the festival of Nowruz, (the vernal equinox) with a set menu priced at Dh450 for two, at Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Call 04-5568830

Sikka Cafe

Fusion eatery Sikka Cafe in City Walk, La Mer and Last Exit Al Khawaneej, is serving all mums a free dish of equal or lesser value when they order a la carte and will also give away an assortment of freshly baked cookies.

Tailored Treatments

Treat your mum to a day of relaxation at Jasmine Spa, Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights, offering a combined 60-minute massage or 60-minute hammam and 45-minutes yoga session for Dh199 or a 90-minute massage and body scrub for Dh245. Call 04-4234112.

Mothers Eat Free

800 Degrees Pizzeria in Mall of the Emirates and Me’aisem City Centre, is treating mothers to specialty pizzas or pastas for free, while dining with the family. From 10am to 10pm.

Kenza’s treat

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a family dinner at Kenza, Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai. Each family will get a free photo souvenir, children can also make personalised greeting cards at the activity corner. Dh149 per person, 7-11pm. Kids aged six to 12 get 50 per cent discount while children five years old and below dine free. Call 04-3307330.

Special treat for Moms

Treat your mom to a special seafood buffet dinner or a relaxing and soothing spa massage at Ghaya Grand Hotel. Mothers get to dine and have a massage for free with a purchase of equal of greater value.

Mothers Day with Goutal Paris

Recapture your childhood memories with your children at the launch of Chat Perche, 4-7pm at the Dubai Mall branch. Children’s art and crafts activities will be organised in store.

Daredevil Moms

Motiongate Dubai is calling all daredevil moms to enjoy thrilling rides and attractions at Dubai Parks and Resorts for Dh50. Children and families can treat the heroes of their homes by purchasing the discounted tickets at the gate or online. motiongatedubai.com

Breakfast and Blooms

A two-hour flower arrangement workshop paired with a healthy breakfast, making for a Mother’s Day treat. At Aspen Lounge, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, on Thursday mornings from 9-11.30am, starting today. Dh290. Call 04-4095999.

Sticky Mango Treat

Fuchsia Urban Thai will be giving out the Thai dessert Mango With Sticky Rice, free for all mothers that dine throughout the day, at both Tecom and Bay Square locations. Call 04-4253080 .

Mitra

The floating Indian restaurant at Al Seef is offering mothers two free beverages, while dining. Call 04-3885555.

Gaucho DIFC

Mother’s Day brunch at Gaucho DIFC, allowing the family to enjoy a stylish afternoon of food and laughter with 50 per cent off your mother’s meal. Call 04-4227898

Bay Avenue and Bay Square

Pantry Cafe has collaborated with Peppermint Dubai, a floral design company, to give free flowers to every mother who orders a starter or a dessert. Today and tomorrow.

Pick a muffin bouquet from Eat Cafe and Kitchen (Dh295), and customise it with different colours, shapes, flavours and sizes. They will also host a pregnancy morning on March 26 in collaboration with Real Mums of Dubai, where expectant moms will have the opportunity to browse a range of baby products and seek advice from experts.

At Kenny Rogers, get a free KRR Magic Mug with every purchase of Kenny’s Quarter Meal.

Mother’s Day Fun Run on Friday

Make the celebrations memorable with Ibn Battuta Mall’s Fun Run, an indoor family walk combined with fitness, beauty and dining offers. Beginning at 8am at China Court with a 30-minute warm-up session and the walk at 8.30am. Open to all family members, the walk will finish at 11am. Choose to walk, sprint or jog a distance of 2.5km or 5km. Register via Ibn Battuta Mall’s Facebook or Instagram page. Participants must bring a water bottle, towel and running shoes for the walk. ibnbattutamall.com

Angelina is celebrating Mother’s Day

A new creation to honour mothers, delightfully sweet, Harmonie, is a crunchy pistachio pastry with hazelnut biscuit crust topped with pistachio mousse and strawberry compote. Available for a limited time until March 25. At The Dubai Mall and Zero6 Mall, Sharjah stores, Dh49.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Full Moon Party

Siddharta Lounge By Buddha-Bar has poped-up at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Today, dine and dance with four hours of free flowing beverages and unlimited dishes, accompanied by beats from DJ Venus. Dh249, from 8pm to midnight.

Call 07-2035555

SHARJAH

Coral Beach Resort

Al Dente and Casa Samak have prepared a special mums day three-course set menu for Dh99 per person. The offer also includes buy-one-get-one on beach and pool access. Also a 45-minute massage for her at Dh100.