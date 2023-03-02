1 of 6
What is it? Holi is called the Indian ‘festival of colours’ that is all about new beginnings. The festival celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, unshakable faith and purity of heart and intent. Families and neighbours meet to celebrate by throwing powder dye into the air, covering all in attendance with vibrant colours.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
ATRANGI HOLI FEST 2023: This is a full day event celebrating the festival with music, food stall, fun activities for the family and steller performances throughout the day. Date: March 5 Location: The SQUARE (Rugby Park), Dubai Sports City. Cost: Starting Dh55 per person, free entry for kids below 10 years.
Image Credit: GN Archive
3 of 6
COLOUR BEACH PARTY ABU DHABI: Party lovers and beachgoers rejoice – your two favorite activities will be combined into one when the biggest Holi beach party hits Abu Dhabi. Visitors can fill their day with colourful experiences and a ticketed live performance, music, dance and food, market place at the beach. Date and time: March 4, From 11 am to 11 pm. Location: Al Raha Beach Hotel, Cost: Check with the organisers for tickets.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
RANG BARSE: Get ready for an evening of colour, power-packed Bollywood music, delicious food and beverages. From a ‘Rain Dance’ to live Dhol, this is family-friendly event you should not miss in Abu Dhabi Date and time: March 4, 10 am to 10pm, Location: City Golf Club, Greens.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
5 of 6
COLOUR BEACH PARTY DUBAI: Step out and soak yourself in a rainbow of positivity, music and décor this summer at La Mer, with 12 hours of non-stop music, splashes of color, dance, laughter, food and more. Date and time: March 11, 10 am to 11 pm. Location: La Mer North Beach. Cost: Tickets start from Dh75.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
HOLI HAI: To enjoy a colour mela in Dubai which is open to all ages and nationalities, head to Zabeel Park this weekend. Date and time: March 12, gates open at 10am, Location: Zabeel Park, Near Al Jafiliya Metro Station, Za’abeel. Tickets start from Dh30..
Image Credit: Supplied