As the city begins to open up, and theme nights are starting to crawl back into restaurants, some spots in Dubai have re-introduced ladies night. So, if you’re lucky enough to be born a lady, you can enjoy some great offers and free beverages on certain days of the week.

ZOCO ladies night

the Señoritas Y Margaritas night at ZOCO is back with an all-new ladies deal for ladiesto enjoy with their girl gang. For Dh120, ladies can enjoy free-flow of selected beverages along with a taco (vegetarian, chicken or beef) OR quesadilla (vegetarian, chicken or beef).

Location: The Atrium Al Habtoor City

When: Every Monday from 8pm to 11pm

Cost: Dh120 for free flowing beverages and a taco or quesadilla

Café M ladies night

A budget ladies night right in the heart of Media city, that’s perfect for career women, finishing off the day and meeting their friends. Catch up with the ladies every Monday from 6pm onwards at caféM. For Dh50 ladies can enjoy two beverages and any starter of choice from a special ladies night menu.

Location: Media One Hotel, Media city

When: Every Monday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dh50 per person

ToroToro ladies night

Dubai Marina's most popular ladies' night takes place at Toro Toro. 'Dulce Maria' will give ladies three complimentary Latin-infused beverages as long as they order a main course dish. They will also receive an additional 25 per cent off. The sultry atmosphere creates a great girls night out.

Location: ToroToro, Grosvenor House Dubai

When Every Monday from 7pm to 10pm

Offer: 3 free beverages and 25 per cent off when ordering a main course

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa's secret ladies night

Officially the highest ladies night in the region (and probably the world!), this ladies night takes things up a notch. Ladies are invited to party 122 floors up in the sky every Tuesday and enjoy three hours of unlimited beverages. Between 9pm and 12am, the deal also includes a selection of canapes. This is one to really dress up and party in the sky – because, really, who needs an excuse?

Location: Burj Khalifa

When: every Tuesday from 9pm to 12am

Cost: Dh200 per person

LAH LAH

The ever-popular LAH LAH ladies’ night is back with a special three-course pan-Asian set menu inclusive of three complimentary beverages (house grape) for Dh119 per person. Menu options include Chicken Dumpling Soup, Vegetable spring rolls, Vietnamese beef noodles, Vegetable Green Curry, Mango sticky rice and more.

Location: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

When: Every Tuesday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dh119 per person

Treehouse Dubai

Treehouse Dubai, located at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, is re-opening for the summer. The popular rooftop bar and lounge, with its views over the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, has transformed into an air conditioned greenhouse hideaway for the summer, making it a cool spot in town for a night out. Tuesday night is for the girls, to unwind and beat the mid-week blues with unlimited grape for Dh99 and 30 per cent off on food.

Location: Taj Hotel, Business Bay

When: When: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dh99 for unlimited grape

Atelier M ladies night

Atelier M are giving you and your girlfriends the chance to catch up with an amazing sit-down dinner at one of Pier 7s’ top spots. With views of the marina, delicious food and an incredible atmosphere, your friends will forget what it was like staying home for all these months. The best part about Atelier M’s ladies night, is that it takes place twice a week. Every Tuesday and Friday. Ladies will enjoy a three course dinner and three free beverages.

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

When: Every Tuesday and Friday from 6pm to 9pm

Cost: Dh149 per person

DaySies ladies day at White Beach

White Beach is inviting the ladies of Dubai to join them under the sun and by the sea for DaySies ladies day. Taking place every Tuesday from 12pm until 4pm on the silky white, sandy shores of Atlantis. For Dh150, ladies can enjoy beach access as well as unlimited grape and frozen beverages. Ladies will also be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on a specially curated a la carte menu. Gentlemen are welcome too, with the cost of their Dh150 entrance fee fully redeemable on food and beverage.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

When: Every Tuesday from 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dh150 per person

A London Thing ladies night at Lucky Voice

Have an amazing mid-week night out Every Tuesday at Lucky Voice. This ladies night kicks off early from 4pm onwards. For Dh99 both ladies and men can enjoy one main course dish and three house beverages. Music will be UK garage, HipHop, RnB, House and Afrobeat.

Location: Grand Millennium Dubai

When: Every Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm

Cost: Dh99 including 3 house beverages and 1 main course, Dh149 including 3 house pints and 1 main course.

La Serre

Every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, La Serre Bistro is hosting a chic new ladies’ night. Combining their classic French cuisine, fine sips and a side of live tunes by a female DJ, the grand launch of Mademoiselle will take place on Wednesday, June 24. This ladies night offers a three-course menu paired with four glasses of house pour, priced at Dh199 per person. Gents are also welcome to join for the evening and can avail the same three-course menu for Dh199, excluding grape.

Location: Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: Dh199 for a three-course meal including 4 glasses of grape.

Timings: Ladies night takes place every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, La Serre is open from 11am to 11pm (Sunday to Thursday) and 9am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday).

That’s Amore Ladies Night at Cinque

Monday nights just got better, with “That’s Amore” at Cinque, the Italian spot at Five Palm. This ladies night has it all. We’re talking a three-course Amalfi Coast inspired menu for both ladies and and gents! Ladies will also receive 3 complimentary drinks to accompany their meal.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

When: every Wednesday from 7pm onwards

Cost: Dh150 per person

Crazy Rich Ladies Night at Maiden Shanghai

Get your girls together for a ladies night at Maiden Shanghai, every Wednesday. This one is inclusive of the men as well. So basically, ladies and gents can enjoy a gourmet Chinese three-course menu for Dh150 and the ladies get a little bit extra with three complimentary beverages to enjoy with their dinner.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

When: Every Wednesday from 7pm onwards