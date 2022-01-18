Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’

Dubai: Ski Dubai has garnered the distinction of the ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ for a record-breaking six years in a row. Ski Dubai was revealed as the winner on Monday at the prestigious World Ski Awards..Ski Dubai was nominated amongst 10 internationally-recognised indoor ski resorts across Egypt, Germany, China, Spain, Scotland, New Zealand and Netherlands.

Launched in 2005, Ski Dubai was the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East. Over the last 15 years, it has evolved into a lifestyle brand and a world-class experience for the local community, snow sports enthusiasts as well as tourists from around the globe. In line with its commitment to innovation, Ski Dubai is continuously enhancing the guest experience and features five ski slopes, a family-friendly snow park complete with a variety of fun activities and the hugely popular Penguin Encounter, which is home to a colony of King and Gentoo penguins.

Ski Dubai has also been fueling huge growth in sporting tourism within the region and fostered a winter sports culture in the UAE, where more than 80,000 people are introduced to skiing and snowboarding each year. The facility has also established itself as a hub for international competitions, such as The World Cup and Para Snowboard World Cup, which attract both competitors and spectators from around the globe and contribute to the UAE’s tourism industry. In November, Ski Dubai hosted a series of races sanctioned by FIS, the global governing body for Olympic-eligible ski and snowboard competitions, which saw five athletes qualify for the Beijing Winter Olympics later this year.

Sion Rapson, Managing Director, World Ski Awards, said: “Congratulations to Ski Dubai, which has been recognised as the ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ by both the industry and members of the public. The winners of the World Ski Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence and, to win six years in a row, is an incredible achievement. Ski Dubai embodies our values of inspiring innovation, local growth and prosperity and I look forward to seeing what it accomplishes in the next year, given its commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations.”