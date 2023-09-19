Fireworks

Enjoy fireworks this weekend at Dubai Parks and Resorts. There will be two displays on September 23, at 7pm and 9pm. While you could end your note with the display after visiting one or more of the other parks here, you could head just to Riverland Dubai to enjoy the displays for free.

Relaxing spa sessions

As Saudi Arabia marks its National Day, Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm is offering a ‘Desert Rain Journey’ to guests for a day of relaxation with a 90-minute session. Starting off with a rejuvenating detoxing ‘hammam’ experience, the offer includes a relaxing body massage. The deal is available until October 30, and is priced at Dh1,050 per person for 90 minutes.

Stay longer and save

Booking a longer break at this property can get you more savings this Saudi National Day. Guests at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre save up to 20 per cent when booking three or more nights. Rates for a night at the property, which boasts a spa and many F&B outlets, start at Dh900.

Offers on stay, spa and dining

If you’re travelling in from Saudi Arabia, Palazzo Versace has major savings on offer for stays, spa session and dining. Open to Saudi citizens and residents, there is a deal on an indulgent afternoon tea experience which gives guests pool access. Guests can enjoy discounts on purchases at Versace Home, Versace Fine Jewelry, spa session, hair treatments and F&B – subject to terms and conditions.

