From unlimited tacos to Mariachi bands, Mexican festivities take over in May

While Cinco de Mayo’s historical roots lie in the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, the annual event is now an invitation to round up your friends and celebrate in style.

Coya

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Coya Dubai and Abu Dhabi are throwing a fiesta of floating tacos, dancing and everything in between.

Joining the world-wide festivities, the Latin American hot-spots will be filled with authentic treats and live Mexican music on Saturday, May 4 from 7pm onwards.

Details: Festive taco stations and three signature beverages will be priced at Dh150 in Dubai and Dh130 in Abu Dhabi.

Where: At Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach in Dubai and The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

Trader Vic’s JBR

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo across three days, this JBR hot-spot is serving up feast of specially curated Mexican dishes by Chef Esteban, even as you let down your hair and dance the night away to South American beats.

Deals include Taco Thursday treats with a tray for two priced at Dh125; refills cost another Dh75. Meanwhile, the in-house band will perform across the weekend.

Details: From May 2 until 4.

Where: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

Tribeca’s Cinco de Mayo brunch

The New York-themed restobar in JBR is draping its walls with Mexican bunting and firing up the tortillas for a limited-edition Cinco de Mayo brunch.

On offer are five kinds of tacos, stuffed with flaming hot chicken pastor, carne asada, barbacoa, fresh baja fish and zingy shrimp.

The restaurant is also offering ‘basket tacos’, packed with refried beans, potatoes and chorizo. Other Mexican staples on the menu include tostadas, topped with beef salpicon, fiery chicken or punchy tuna ceviche. The menu also serves green enchiladas, tortilla soup, quesadillas, poblano rice, melted cheese with chorizo and special Tumbada-style rice.

Details: Cinco de Mayo brunch, on May 3 from 1pm to 5pm and 7pm to 11pm, starting at Dh225.

Where: JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR

Muchachas

The Mexican canteen at Holiday Inn Express in Al Safa is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the Miss Chief Brunch, along with an extended Thursday and Friday happy hour.

Gather the companeros and get ready for a fiesta, as Muchachas serves up an unlimited four-course feast, along with the option of unlimited beverages. On the menu, find treats such as guacamole, Alitas De Pollo and Tostado De Pescado to start with. Follow it up with a vegetable burrito and chicken quesadilla, before tucking into a taco bar with a variety of beef, chicken, crispy shrimp and avocado tacos.

On May 2, expect the resident DJ to get everyone in the mood from 8pm to 11pm, while May 4 will host a special edition of the romantic More Amor where you can mix and match dishes from a three-course menu, and enjoy a glass grape, for Dh199 per couple.

Details: From May 2 to 4. The May 3 Miss Chief Brunch runs from 12.30pm until 4pm, price starting from Dh199. The May 2 and 4 extended happy hour runs from 4pm to 9pm, with beverages priced at Dh27 each.

Where: Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa

Palapa

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year, Palapa will be hosting a special Friday brunch on May 3 full of authentic Mexican and seafood bites, free-flowing beverages and live music.

Aalsa instructors will also be on hand to teach some nifty moves.

Details: On May 3, from noon until 4pm, with priced starting at Dh165 for the soft drinks package.

Where: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Zoco

The Atrium’s Latin American and Mexican hot-spot is bringing the fiesta for one day only — May 3. Experience a brunch with an array of authentic Mexican eats while grooving to the tunes of a live Mariachi Duo. Alongside tacos, nachos and ceviches, Chef Manuel Sanchez will be cooking up a storm of age-old traditional Mexican creations of his own.

Details: From 12.30pm to 4pm on May 3, starting from Dh265 per person, inclusive of soft beverages.