Dubai: Night markets are among the most popular haunts during Ramadan in most places, and Dubai has many options for residents and tourists. These markets and events are part of curated ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ festivities by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). From shopping for clothes, home décor, essentials, perfumes and lights, to enjoying great food for iftar and suhour, here’s where to go to enjoy a relaxing night out with the family.
Ramadan at Oasis: Until April 21, visitors can enjoy the Ramadan at Oasis market daily from 10 to midnight. Visitors can enjoy daily dates and kahwa after Maghrib prayers and shop for items such as honey, dates, Arabic sweets, and decorative items.
Ramadan can be celebrated every weekend at Freej Al Khawaneej in Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej. Community members can enjoy traditional celebrations and a host of activities, such as live music, free kids activities, Hakawati storytelling, and Ramadan quizzes from 24th March to 16th April.
Street food fest: Offering a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, the Ramadan Street Food Festival will take place from March 31 to April 9. The vibrant streets of Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Al Karama, will offer an array of authentic and traditional foods during Iftar and Suhour.
Park market: The Al Barsha Park Ramadan Market will take place at Al Barsha Pond Park until May 1, open every day from 5pm until midnight. There will also be delicious wares to sample at the market.
Ramadan art and lights: Al Seef is hosting Ramadan Art Nights & Lights, until April 21, featuring a Ramadan street market, scrumptious dining options, striking art and lighting installations, live music, Ramadan quiz nights, storytelling for kids, and a jaw-dropping fireworks display. Fireworks will be on April 8.
Talks and sessions: Head to the Mall of the Emirates for their Ramadan market activation, Ramadaniyat Zeman Awwal – which is available both online and in-person. Every Tuesday during the holy month, until April 25, visitors can attend Ramadan Talks held in the Zeman Awwal Majlis Cinema, covering topics such as Ramadan etiquette, healthy F&B habits, modest fashion, and more. The activation is located on Level 2 Fashion Dome, next to Armani Café.
Shopping and art: Dubai Festival City Mall will offer special rewards to shoppers, including tickets to Bounce X and access to Glowland. Visitors to the mall can check out the Zehi Exhibition, which will feature local businesses offering a range of curated products such as abayas, perfumes, jewellery, and home accessories. The destination will also have a daily ‘Imagine Ramadan Projection’ at Festival Bay.
Emirati culture and traditions: From April 6 to 18, visitors to Al Marmoom Heritage Village can celebrate Emirati culture and experience preserved Arabian traditions at the Al Marmoom Heritage Festival.
Family fun: Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, until April 20, will showcase regional and local culture through food, apparel and accessories. There will also be activities for younger visitors which will make for a great family day.
Street food and shopping: Head to this edition of the much-loved Al Rigga Night Market, for affordable shopping and Asian street food. The market will remain open until April 30 with a variety of pop-up shops.
A day trip from Dubai: For a relaxing break with family or even alone, the Hatta Hub will offer an inspiring ambience to sample international cuisines, browse retail outlets, and enjoy entertainment in the evenings. The activation will stay open until May 1, from 4pm to midnight.
