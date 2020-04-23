COVID-19 has brought about many changes to the way we observe Ramadan

Dubai

London Dairy Cafe

Although famous for their ice cream, the London Dairy Café offers comfort gourmet food. They’ve put a spin on some of their old favourites and are offering a three-course menu with two sets of iftar meals to choose from. The regular iftar priced at Dh69 starts off with a rich soup of the day (rotation of lentil, potato leek, and broccoli or tomato soup). Main course will include healthy options such as a salmon poke bowl, grilled vegetarian pizza or popular savoury dishes like Thai curry bowl or eggplant parmigiana. There’s also a royal iftar priced at Dh89, where you can choose from a list of starters including Fried Calamari, Chicken Tender or fresh Caesar or Kale Salad. Moving on to the mains, there’s a selection of pizza and pasta dishes along with burger options like LD Beef or Chicken burger. Both iftar meals can be finished off with either a Brownie or Tiramisu and come with complimentary dates.

Cost: Dh69 for the regular iftar, Dh89 for the royal iftar

How to order: Through Deliveroo and Chatfood

The Galliard

This Turkish Mediterranean concept is now offering delivery, so you can enjoy their fusion cuisine for iftar during the month of Ramadan. Renowned in Istanbul for its indulgent contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, the luxe bistro draws inspiration from Turkish, Italian and French cuisine. So expect Artichoke and Avocado Salad topped with shaved parmigiana cheese, the Raw Seafood Platter, Beef Carpaccio with truffle, Mozzarella Milanese and Wagyu Tantuni. Options from the main dishes include a Pappardelle with Truffle and Veal Ragu, the Lobster Spaghetti, Turkish Manti and their recently introduced White Truffle Lasagna. For dessert you have the option of Turkish Coffee Tiramisu, Chocolate Profiteroles or a fruit plate for those who want to keep their meal light.

Cost: Approx. per person

How to order: Order directly from the restaurant at 052 4899982

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Couqley French Bistro and Bar has created a Ramadan bundle for those looking to have a selection of season specials delivered to their door step. Couqley’s iftar includes a two-course meal, which will allow you to choose a starter and a main from Couqley’s Ramadan specials for Dh139. Additionally, customers can also order a signature Couqley dessert for an additional Dh30. Their iftar will be available all throughout the month of Ramadan with the two-course meal coming in a new combination each time you order.

Cost: Dh139 per person for 2-courses

How to order: Through Deliveroo Editions in Business Bay and Downtown Dubai.

Huqqa

The restaurant and lounge based in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue is sending their iftar out for delivery this year. The set menu includes a large list of including hot and cold mezze like Turkish pita bread, hummus, a Turkish cheese platter, a shepherd salad, stuffed grape leaves, honey and cream, mixed olives and of course, dates. You can choose one hot starter. Either a Lollipop Kofte, Mini Minced Beef pita or Macaroni Balls. You then get to choose a soup, either a traditional lentil soup, or a Bit Bit soup. Highlights from the mains include the Beef Short Ribs with Keskek, Beef Medallion and Rice, Adana Kebab with Firik Bulghur, Chicken Breast or a Chicken Sish with Firik Bulghur. Then choose one dessert. Either the Rice Pudding, a Güllac or a Walnut Baklava.

Cost: Dh300 for the set menu

How to order: Through Talabat or Zomato

Address Downtown

This Ramadan, order an fftar meal delivery from "Our Address to Yours". The menu includes dishes like the Lamb Ouzi, Sea Bass Charmoula, Bamia Bil Laham as well as classic treats such as Red Velvet cake, Cashew Baklawa and Kunafa Bil-Kishta. In its ‘Thank You UAE’ campaign, Address Hotels is partnering with various institutions to thank some of UAE’s unsung heroes that are working tirelessly to keep us safe. This Ramadan, you can take part as well by by gifting UAE heroes an Iftar meal. For every Iftar meal ordered for delivery, one iftar meal will be delivered right to the workplace of a UAE hero. All orders inclusive of Ramadan juices.

Price: Dh295 for 2 people, Dh550 for 4 people, dh830 for 6 people, Dh950 for 8 people

How to order: download the Dubai Mall app, click on Dine and search for Address Downtown

Reform Social & Grill

Throughout Ramadan, Reform Social & Grill’s Friday quiz brunch will be moved to a sunset timing with new weekly prizes up for grabs. Everyone who takes part, can enjoy a roast dinner, which can be a beef, chicken or a vegeterian roast with traditional trimmings. You need two people at least to take part. While you are enjoying your iftar, you can take part in a two-hour session, where teams will be challenged with general knowledge questions and interactive rounds, including Aylissa’s favourite ‘guess this tune’ round. To take part, all you need to do is gather your household quaran-team and register by 5pm the previous Thursday – spaces are limited and secured on a first-come-first-served basis.

Cost: Team of two: Dh190 inclusive of entry and roast dinner, Team of four: Dh280 inclusive of entry roast dinner

When: Every Friday, starting from April 24 from sunset till late

How to order: Call them directly 04 4542638

Babaji

Iftar with Babaji

The Turkish spot in City Walk is offering delivery on all their menu items. During Ramadan, all online orders will be delivered with a complementary dessert

- All online orders will be delivered with a complimentary Kemal Pasa dessert, a sweet doughy and cheesy dessert. If you order your meal around iftar time, you will get a complementary iftar plate, which includes dates, olives and other assortment. If you order through Deliveroo, you can benefit from an additional 20 per cent discount on all dishes.

Cost: Approx. Dh100 per person

How to order: Through Deliveroo

Al Nafoorah

Lebanese restaurant, Al Nafoorah, introduces traditional Arabic classics this Ramadan, packaged as sharing kits. The Levant-inspired menu, is made up of dates to end the fast, Ramadan drinks, soup, options of mezzeh (hot and cold), a main course and dessert. All iftar items are pre-cooked and ready to eat. Choose from traditional mains like a Lamb Ouzi, Maghmour, or a Mixed Gril. Dessert options include popular dishes like Um Ali,chocolate cardamom fudge cake and more.

Cost: Dh265 for two people, Dh495 for four people, and Dh665 for six people

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

Trattoria Toscana

One of Dubai’s oldest Italian eateries, Trattoria Toscana is offering DIY iftar kits for two, inclusive of two appetizers and the choice of pasta, pizza and salad with a tiramisu dessert. Appetizers choices include Polpette in Umido (beef and sausage meatballs) and Gamberetti all Aglio (garlic shrimps, parsley, sourdough bread); the four pasta options include Cappelletti di Magro (Ricotta & spinach filling, creamy walnut sauce), Tagliatelle alla Bolognese (Fresh tagliatelle with beef brisket ragout) and more; a choice of pizza selections such as the Pizza Bufalina (Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil), Pizza Diavola (Mozzarella, tomato, spicy beef salami, roasted capsicum) and more. A salad will be sent along with a dressing; and for dessert, their popular tiramisu. There is an option to add on kids’ dishes such as Pizza Margherita, Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi, Spaghetti Carbonara, or Penne Bolognese as well for an extra Dh30 for each dish.

Cost: Dh145 for two

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

Pai Thai

Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr have created a three-course sharing iftar menu delivered hot and ready to eat. The menu features well-loved Thai classics and signature dishes including the chicken Sate Gai, Geang Panang Gai (a creamy red curry chicken) and popular Mango Pannacotta served with sweet sticky rice and coconut cream, all designed for sharing.

Cost: Dh265 for two

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

The Duck Hook

The Dubai Hills spot has launched a new roast delivery service to homes across Dubai.Roast options include roast beef (sliced Australian prime rib of beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish sauce and house gravy), roast chicken (whole roast baby chicken with sage and onion stuffing balls, veal sausages wrapped in veal bacon, cranberry sauce and house gravy) or roast lamb (Australian rump of lamb with Yorkshire pudding, mint sauce and house gravy).There’s even a 300g vegetarian patty option available for vegans. The family-friendly feast is available in potions of two, four or six, and includes extras like homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, or a tea cake selection.

Cost: Roast for two: Dh265, Roast for four: Dh495, Roast for six: Dh665 (or AED 795 for roast & dessert)

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

Capital Club Dubai

The private business club has teamed up with Deliveroo for the first time ever to give members and guests the opportunity to enjoy an iftar offering at home. The offering includes Arabic and Indian favorites and includes hot and cold mezze dishes, Arabic salad, laban, a main dish, like a Mixed Grill, and a fruit selection. Also available to order for the first time ever through Deliveroo is a selection from Capital Club’s menu. People can expect to order Shepherd’s Pie, Burrata Salad, Truffle Pizza and Chicken Tikka Masala.

Cost: Dh200 per person

When: Throughout the month of Ramadan

How to order: Deliveroo

Coya Dubai

Coya has launched a special iftar delivery menu for you to enjoy with the fam. The menu includes shared signature dishes including soup, salads and grilled meats. The set menu includes an option of beans and truffle soup and cream of pumpkin soup; accompanied by a selection of small dishes perfect for sharing, including kale and cucumber salad, wild mushrooms ceviche, empanadas, stir-fried quinoa, and chicken and mushroom anticucho. The main include a selection of corn-fed chicken, beef ribs, Peruvian dried potato and cauliflower, and Chilean seabass. Completing the meal are Sukkari dates, edamame, and pistachio puff pastry.

Cost: Dh230 for the menu

When: Served daily until 7.30pm

How to order: Call directly on 04 3169600 or through Deliveroo. Customers are encouraged to order at least two hours in advance

Time Hotels

UAE hospitality company, TIME Hotels, is set to launch an exclusive iftar menu which focuses on locally sourced produce and will be available for home delivery, daily during the holy month of Ramadan. Taking inspiration from traditional Arabian cuisine, end your fast with a four-course menu for Dh65 per person, which includes a variety of hot and cold mezzeh, salads, soup, a choice from two main courses and a traditional Arabic dessert as well as one Ramadan juice, soft drink and dates. Dishes on the menu are based on lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetarian dishes as well as pizzas freshly baked in the Pranzo restaurant kitchen’s stone oven. Meanwhile, traditional Arabic desserts include Umm Ali and Kunafa.

Cost: Dh65 per person and free delivery with orders over Dh100

When: The menu, available to pre-order every day until sundown

How to order: Call directly on 04 4377888. Available for residents living within the Barsha Heights and Al Barsha communities

Taj Dubai

This 3-course iftar menu is an Indo-Emirati inspiration. Noteworthy dishes include classic Emirati inspired fish cakes blended with Indian spices in the Koftak Samak and Tekat Deyay Emirati - chicken kebabs infused with mild Arabic spices and cooked in a traditional tandoor. Mains feature an assortment of classic savoury dishes, including Thareed Dyay, Emirati home style chicken curry or a vegetarian Khudar Mashwi ma Baharat Hind, house-favourite vegetables tossed in an Indian masala blend. The mains are accompanied by servings of chicken, lamb or vegetable biryani and breads. The iftar concludes with a choice of desserts, which include the Khameer bil Khabisah, stuffed sweet bread with nuts and dates and Luqaimat, Emirati dumplings in date syrup, served with a rich ice cream. There’s also an Asian menu available, which features classics such as the original Thai Red Curry, seafood favourite - Fish Chili in Basil sauce, Chicken Manchurian and more served with a choice of fried rice and noodles. A five-spice flourless Chocolate Cake or the Mango and sago panna cotta provide a sweet finish to the meal. Both iftar menus include a selection of dates and cut fruits alongside Laban and water to end the fast.

Cost: Dh125 per person

When: Available for delivery from 12pm onwards

How to order: Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo and The Entertainer platforms

Doors

Their Ramadan iftar Kit is a complete meal consisting of dates, dry fruits, salads, starters, main course, dessert and delicious mocktails. The menu includes warm soup followed by a healthy line-up of salads like eggplant, sphere of wellness and kidney bean salad. Simple sides include cheese pide, freshly baked breads, bread dumpling, doors iskander and mushroom rice. For the mains, diners can enjoy Kaymak, Lamb Chops and Lamb Tenderloin and Grilled Sea Bream. End the iftar with Asure, Kadayif, Kamal pasha and their Pumpkin Delight.

Cost: Dh188 per person

When: Daily from 11:30 am to 9 pm

How to order: Directly with the restaurant at 04 2049299

Abu Dhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi

Throughout Ramadan, Abu Dhabi residents will be able to end their fast with a set menu from Peru brought to your doorstep by Deliveroo. At the start of the meal, Sukkari dates and Edamame are offered, followed by a choice of soup and five appetisers to share including; Papa Y Pollo (grilled chicken, bell pepper, huayro potato and botija olive) and Maki Roll de Aguacate (shitake, aji limo, avocado, quinoa and black sesame. You can choose from five main course options including dishes like Arroz Nikkei (Chilean sea bass, rice, lime and chilli) or Costillas de Res (beef ribs, sesame, aji limo and spring onion). The meal ends on a sweet note with a passion fruit, puff pastry and coconut ice cream or a kunafa with pistachios magic.

Cost: Dh199 per person

When: The menu, available to pre-order every day until sundown

How to order: Deliveroo

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Try the Emirates Palace iftar from the comfort of your home with a gourmet Ramadan delivery. The dishes are inspired by the Middle East, like lentil soup and hot and cold mezzeh to start, followed by mains like grilled shish tawook and vegetable salona. Cap off your feast with Arabic sweets like traditional Om Ali and date pudding.

Cost: Dh245 per person for a minimum of four guests

When: The menu, available to pre-order every day until sundown

How to order: Contact the hotel directly

Extra Ramadan treats to order

Sugargram

This Ramadan, a little cupcake goes a long way. Sugargram, is bringing a bite size cupcakes to iftar and suhoor with delish Ramadan flavours like saffron, date, coffee, vimto and karak chai flavoured cupcakes. They’ve got funny names like Date Moss, Anna Vimtour and Black Chai-na. The Sugargram Ramadan boxes are priced at Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and Dh30 for 5 bite-size cupcakes. The box of 25 cupcakes will be pre-packed with a complimentary Ramadan sleeve. Customers can also choose the Ramadan sleeve with the regular Sugargram flavours like Oreana Grande, Basic Becky, Jelly Jennifer or Mrs. Weasley.

London Dairy

London Dairy Café has introduced a light Rose Milk Cake soaked in rose-flavoured milk sauce. The new flavour is a Ramadan addition to the range of ultra-moist milk cakes in Saffron, Classic Vanilla and Pistachio flavours. In Ramadan, you can enjoy an extra 30 per cent off, which means you get four different milk cake flavours for Dhs120.

Fruits and vegetables

Give the gift of health for less this Ramadan. Barakat fruits and vegetables are offering a 20 per cent discount on its range of fruit platters and baskets containing exotic and traditional fruits and boxes of fruit juice, a wide selection of dates and endless root vegetables for wholesome and hearty soups. The following special offers apply when ordering online.

Offers include:

• 20 per cent off fruit platters and baskets

• 20 per cent of immunity boosting shots

• 15 per cent off the first three orders

• 10 per cent off on Sundays and Wednesdays

NRTC Fresh

