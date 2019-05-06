ABU DHABI

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

An exhibition that combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, showcasing family-friendly consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities and an ambience of togetherness. At Hall 8 and 9, Adnec Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 2am. Free entry and free parking. Until June 4. ramadanandeid.com

Ramadan Art Exhibit

Ramadan Art Exhibit at Art Hub at The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi

A group exhibition of local and International artists celebrating Islamic culture and customs, giving artists and photographers a chance to present Ramadan from a new perspective and express their ideas of the celebration. At The Mall - World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, until May 31. Free entry. adah.ae

DUBAI

Open Doors Open Minds

Jumeirah Mosque Visit Image Credit: jumeirahmosque.ae

Mosque Visit for the public at The Jumeirah Mosque, one of the only two mosques in Dubai which are open to non-Muslims. An opportunity to interact with your guide, ask questions and take photographs. Daily at 10am during Ramadan, except Fridays. Registration begins 30 minutes before the programme starts, bookings are not required. Traditional dresses are provided prior to entering the mosque. jumeirahmosque.ae

Interactive Prayer Station

Ibn Battuta Mall will join forces with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to share prayers through an interactive wall located in India Court, taking visitors on a journey through virtual reality and showcasing real experiences of refugees and their homes. Until June 6.

Art of Calligraphy

Discover the soul and spirit of Ramadan at The Dubai Mall with its exhibit running through to Eid. The calligraphy art installation will feature poignant verses from the Holy Quran underlining the value of tolerance that will be on display in various languages. Those featured include celebrated artist Karim Jabbari who uses ancient Kufi and Maghrebi scripts, while Art Noor will present the ‘99 names of Allah’. Open from 10am to 2am.

Podcast Listening Party: Kerning Cultures

In collaboration with Kerning Cultures, Jameel Arts Centre is hosting a podcast listening party to ignite a conversation around ‘Serious Jolt’ an episode about Yemeni coffee and its journey to a hipster coffee shop in the US. Come with your thoughts, stories or just come with a friend. At Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, (between Business Bay Bridge and Garhoud Bridge), 9.30-11.30pm. Free. Call 04-8739800. jameelartscentre.org

Ramadan Offer

Image Credit: Supplied

Emaar Entertainment is offering two activites for the price of one at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dig It or VR Theme Park, between 1pm-8pm. Available Sunday to Thursday at The Dubai Mall and The Springs Souk. Also, at KidZania, little ones can access the activity-city for Dh99 instead of Dh185, Sunday to Thursday from 4pm onwards.

Feed Your Asian Soul

The Noodle House - Feed Your Asian Soul campaign Image Credit: Supplied

The Noodle House is out to deliver an authentic Asian dining experience with a month-long culinary focus on all-things South Korea. Running across the brand’s five Dubai outlets until June 6, the promotion is the first instalment in its summer campaign. A la carte, there’s also a special package to try all the new menu items for Dh100 which also includes a traditional jasmin boba bubble tea. All dishes are also available to order on delivery.

thenoodlehouse.com

Ramadan at Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity welcomes Ramadan 2019 with chilled offerings. Spend your weekdays and weekends relaxing at the swimming pool or the beach, for Dh100 during the week, redeemable in full on F&B, weekends also offer the same deal for Dh150. Iftar menu available at Dh199. 0-gravity.ae

Iftar Beverage Contest

Choithrams is hosting the competition as part of its Ramadan campaign. Interested participants can share the recipe of a healthy iftar beverage on their instagram page. Three winners will be chosen and invited to share their creation at Choithrams, Al Rais store on May 18. Deadline for entries is May 16. Open for all UAE residents.

Ramadan at Novo Cinemas

Purchase two or more tickets and get a free movie ticket at Novo Cinemas throughout Ramadan in UAE. Redeem the offer on all ticket types, including the 7* VIP experience, with food and beverage service to your seat. Available Sunday through to Wednesday at off-peak time, today until June 4. novocinemas.com

Register for Run The Track Ramadan Edition