There is something so special about this hotel. The smell when you walk in. The service, the interiors and the beauty of the opulent architecture. Now that the weather has become more bearable it’s time to try out a very different kind of ‘Dine Around’.

Palazzo Versace brings one of the only pool/foodie tours in the UAE. Basically you get to try all three of their stunning insta-friendly pools, while enjoying a course and beverage at each one.

This daycation package offers the UAE’s residents to #FollowTheSun while experiencing a luxurious pool time at the five-star lifestyle property.

The #FollowTheSun daycation package is designed for you to relax, eat good food all while staying sun-kissed.

The East pool

We started off the #FollowTheSun luxurious food and pool tour at the East pool, also known as the Ischia pool with a dish of infused watermelon with organic berries, a marzipan croissant and the signature Palazzo Versace gold Frappuccino.

That pool is kid friendly and massive. It’s surrounded by statues, palm trees and the most comfortable sun beds. Once the sun started to move and the shade hit the pool, it was time for us to move to the central pool, also known as Como.

The Central pool

As we got to the central pool, (it was a gorgeous infinity pool), we noticed it was slightly smaller, but lucky for us, kids were not allowed. It was definitely quieter and the pool had fantastic views of the creek.

The second course included a burrata and heirloom tomatoes with basil pesto dish with a side of homemade focaccia rolls. We were also given mint flavoured Popsicles to stay cool.

The West pool

After a few hours, it was time to move to the final pool for the ‘sundowner’. The West pool included an exotic cooked sushi platter and a signature frozen beverage. It was fantastic!

One thing that stood out to me, was that the tour was designed in a way that the visitor will always have sunshine. The pools where conveniently located around the hotel in a way that the sun shines throughout the day, with the sunrise at the east pool and sunset at the west.

With a bright blue atmosphere and the Mediterranean infused cuisine, it felt like a complete escape to a tropical paradise while enjoying exotic food and beverages at the three outdoor pools. We got to relax in chic poolside cabanas and plunge into the scenic pools and refreshing pools lined with palm trees waving in the breeze. Complimentary water and cold towels were given to us throughout the day.

A perfect way to spend the weekend.

Location Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf Cost Dh300 per person including pool access and F&B Timings Every day from 7am to 9pm