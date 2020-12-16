Zor, the latest dining destination to open at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah celebrates its Grand Opening weekend on Thursday, December 17th and Friday December 18 with a live performance by Uzbek superstar Sevara Nazarkhan. A singer, songwriter and musician, Sevara has achieved worldwide fame through her collaboration with many high-profile international artists as well as through her unique music style which incorporates Uzbek folk and contemporary music.
ZOR has been designed to showcase authentic Uzbek culture and cuisine to the Middle East. And so, the concept offers guests a first-hand glimpse into the true spirit of Uzbekistan, via an immersive culinary journey. Seen as a melting pot of flavours and spices and with a rich and unique history, Uzbekistan’s heritage is one that is embedded with numerous influences from neighbouring nations and as a result, many Uzbek recipes have centuries-old histories and are prepared with various rituals.
The menu at ZOR combines Uzbek recipes with modern technology and ingredients sourced directly from multiple provinces within Uzbekistan. Highlights from the menu include Chuchvara and Shurpa; traditional Uzbek beef and lamb soups cooked with an array of vegetables and served with a side of sour cream and lamb chops. A must try is ZOR’s Osh, a much-loved dish of braised lamb meat, garlic and burned. ZOR also offers meat skewers, served straight from the grill including Shashlik, Kofta’s and juicy cooked Lamb Chops.
Set over two floors and with an outside terrace overlooking the fountains.
Key info:
Location: ZOR, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
Timings: Open daily, Lunch: 1pm to 5pm, Dinner: 6pm to 1am