Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to host five-time Grammy winner and iconic singer Mariah Carey in Abu Dhabi in 2024. She will join a stellar line-up of musicians from across the world at Saadiyat Island for their three-month-long musical series called Saadiyat Nights.
The music-filled event will kick off on January 6, 2024, with a high-octane performance by Carey, organisers said on Friday.
Joining her on the roster are Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Iran’s popular performer GooGoosh.
The concerts will be held at a specially constructed open-air venue that will boast scenic sea and city views, a press release from the property said.
Crowned the ‘Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination’, Saadiyat Island houses some of the emirate’s richest cultural attractions.
GooGoosh will perform on January 20, 2024 as part of her last tour, while Bocelli will take the stage on January 27, 2024. The full line-up of musicians will include Arab stars and will be announced later.
Tickets are available online now, starting at Dh200.