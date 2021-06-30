1 of 10
Infinity des Lumiers is a digital art theatre that offers a multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan "The Images of the floating world", and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.
Image Credit: Supplied
Spread over an impressive 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images. Above, visitors look at projected paintings and drawings at the Van Gogh exhibit.
Image Credit: Supplied
In May 2021, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists.
Image Credit: Supplied
As a magnificent, one-of-a-kind experience, Van Gogh's famed artwork surges with life. Vibrant colors and delicate patterns waltz and swirl to fascinating music, flowing ingeniously over broad, inventive environments and engaging all of your senses, thanks to pioneering digital technology.
Image Credit: Supplied
Or you can step inside an incredible dreamlike space where the poetically beautiful world of 19th century Japan floats all around you, seamlessly blending Hokusai's portraits with enchanting landscapes and sea wonders by transforming them into a virtual reality so vivid and powerful that you'll feel the wonder in every moment.
Image Credit: Supplied
Using the most innovative digital technology to create an interplay of light, colour, sound and rhythm, the exhibition vividly embodies the meaning of ukiyo-e art, as “floating world pictures.” Fascinating animations of geishas and samurai warriors bring history into the 21st century, while Hokusai’s iconic waves, sea creatures and soaring lanterns take you on a curious adventure.
Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai Culture is working to develop the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in Dubai in line with its 2020-2026 strategic roadmap. The Authority seeks to support talent, make art and culture accessible to all members of society, and create an economic system that stimulates creative industries and contributes to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination and creative economy hub, in addition to preserving the emirate’s cultural heritage.
Image Credit: Supplied
Infinity des Lumières is located inside Dubai Mall on Level 2, near Galleries Lafayette. People of all ages are welcome. Children under 3 can enter for free. Children between 3 to 13 years pay Dh50 and Adults above 14 years are priced at Dh100.
Image Credit: Supplied
The opening hours of the theater are Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 12am and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 1am.
Image Credit: AFP
The exhibitions will be changed every 10 months. Infinity des Lumières’ debut season will feature the works of Van Gogh “The Starry Night”, Dreamed Japan “The images of the floating world” and Verse, running for a total duration of 62 minutes 33 seconds.
Image Credit: AFP