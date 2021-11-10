Dubai: Cinemacity has announced the opening of a new epic theatre right in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The legendary Lebanese brand will be redefining cinema, offering guests an ‘avant-garde’ take on the movie experience at Azul Lounge & Cinema, the licensed section of the venue, which will be launching on Thursday, November 11.
The brand-new 220-seater cinema is split across six screens and is ideally situated in one of the city’s main hotspots, Fountain Views, between downtown kitchens and CZN Burak.
Movie-goers can immerse themselves in Cinemacity’s earth-shaking surround sounds and high-resolution screens, whilst sitting in comfortable reclining Club Class seats, priced at just Dh60 per person or VIP theatre seats with full recliners, priced at Dh100 per person. Turn the trip to into a cheerful dining experience and order a wide selection of innovative made-for-cinema dishes at the Cinemacity lobby, including succulent Japanese fried chicken karaage, pure Angus beef sliders with truffle fries, mouth-watering sushi rolls etc.
At Azul Cinema, guests can now have the ultimate A-list experience whilst watching the latest blockbusters, for just Dh100 per person. Enjoy generous first-class comfort combined with a restaurant-style menu and waiter service.
Offering 28 ultra plush luxury recliners and a fully stocked bar at the back, the theatre will provide a dedicated bartender to take F&B orders from Azul Lounge at any point during the film.
The venue will also play host to Backlot Cafe, an intimate space which can be found towards the back of the building. Diners can enjoy made-to-order gourmet sandwiches, salads, pastries, desserts, and great coffee. Parking is available at the fountain views parking structure, or at Cinemacity’s validated valet on BLVD Mohammad bin Rashid, located in close proximity to Downtown Kitchens.
Cinemacity Fountain Views and Azul Cinema will open between 10am – 12am daily whilst the Azul Lounge will open from 5pm to 1am daily.