Dubai Summer Surprises marks its last week of activities with a range of daily events, promotions and leisure activities for a quality entertainment weekend for the entire family. Image Credit:

Dubai: It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end.

The 23rd edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is on its eighth and final week and this is the last chance for UAE residents to shop the discounts, take advantage of hotel deals and access to Dubai attractions for less.

This summer, the shopping bonanza kicked off on Thursday July 9 with a 12-hour sale on Thursday that ran from 10am until 10pm at Majid Al Futtaim owned malls in Dubai. Shoppers who ventured to the malls could pick up what they wanted at 25 to 90 per cent off.

This DSS Final Sale

The DSS Final Sale allows UAE residents to make the most of one last shopping hurrah at the DSS Final Sale, which is scheduled to take place this weeked from Thursday, August 27 to Saturday August 29.

Residents and tourists can shop 25 per cent to 90 per cent discounts across lifestyle, beauty and home furnishing at more than 500 brands across the city.

Here's the full schedule of events taking place this week.

Here's what else you can do this week:

Win a car, or some cash

Winners will be announced this week for raffle prizes such as the Cadillac CT5 when you spend Dh100 at JBR The Walk and Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Or stand a chance to win a new GS8 from GAC, when you spend Dh200 at Ibn Battuta Mall or an Infiniti Q50 if you spend Dh200 at participating malls, where you could even win from a pool of Dh100,000 for Back to School.

Win a bunch of electronics

Jumbo, is helping children power a new school year with a brand new iPad. Spend Dh500 on new technologies and accessories during their Back to School sales for a chance to be one of the 40 lucky winners to take home the sleek tablet by Apple.

Take advantage of amazing hotel deals

Many of Dubai’s hotels are participating in DSS and offering amazing staycation deals. Hotels offering discounts include the Atlantis the Palm, Fairmont the Palm, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates and many more.

Take part in the summer unlocked challenge