Dubai: For just Dh399, you could go on a butler-guided tour of the iconic Burj Al Arab, starting October 15, Friday. Tickets have gone on sale as of now.
The one-of-a-kind immersive experience has been specially curated for up to 12 visitors, with butler-guided groups setting off every 15 minutes from 9.30am to 8.30pm daily. Tickets start at Dh399, with the option to add a series of signature experiences, including the hotel’s 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccino or signature afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar in the famed atrium.
Guests can also enjoy a glass of bubbles served with spectacular ocean views at the new outdoor venue “UMA”, or further enhance their tour by booking an exquisite meal at one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.
Ermanno Zanini, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Inside Burj Al Arab, especially with all eyes on Dubai as it stages the ’The World’s Greatest Show’ with Expo 2020. It is the perfect opportunity to give residents and visitors the chance to experience the wonders of this world-famous landmark first-hand. Providing a stunning window into the world of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the tour will appeal to those intrigued by its story, not just of the building, but of its people, creativity, and ingenuity, as well as its Emirati hospitality, Arabian opulence and world-class service. We are proud to deliver this exceptional experience to the world.”
You can book online at insideburjalarab.com or directly from the Ticketing Office and Welcome Lounge located at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.