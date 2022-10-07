1 of 10
The Al Barsha area is a huge neighbourhood and there’s something for every kind of visitor. From fine dining and luxury shopping, to street food and thrift shopping, you can choose how you explore this Dubai district. Mall of the Emirates and Mashreq are the two metro stations that residents and visitors in the Al Barsha district can use. Multiple buses operate in the area with feeder buses that also connect to the Mall of the Emirates metro stop.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The district covers Al Barsha First, Al Barsha Second, Al Barsha Third, Al Barsha South and Barsha Heights. The area has many residential developments at various budgets. Al Barsha also houses small to mid-budget hotels which is great for tourists and visitors. The area is also easily accessible by road, located between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
With numerous shopping options, ranging from thrift stores to high-end brand outlets, Al Barsha can entertain all shoppers. In terms of dining, the area’s F&B scene features diverse cuisines, reflecting the diverse demographic in Dubai.
Image Credit: Client Egbert/Gulf News
The Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha is a must-visit and has the city’s indoor skiing destination. Ski Dubai is one of the UAE’s top tourist destinations and is a world-class indoor ski resort. From having breakfast with cute penguins in tow to hurtling down a steep snow slope in an actual ball, there’s a lot to do here.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Al Barsha Park (aka Barsha Pond Park): This medium-sized park has a European feel to it, featuring manicured lawns, tree-lined avenues and a large man-made pond. You can hire peddle boats on the water, or mini peddle quad bikes on land, and there are also large shaded play areas, with one area for under 3-year-olds and the other more suitable for older children. There are plenty of trees and grassy areas that are perfect for picnics, plus a running track, should you fancy a jog with the buggy. Gets busy at weekends.
Image Credit: Supplied
The recently opened Dubai Hills Mall is close to many communities, including Barsha, Emirates Hills and Arabian Ranches, making it the perfect shopping spot. There’s plenty of parking too.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
Dubai Hills Mall is home to the worlds fastest indoor roller coaster, The Storm. Daredevils will be carried high above Dubai's skyline and then thrown into the midst of an epic mega-storm using real-world cinematic special effects. Riders must be at least 130cm tall to board.
Image Credit: Courtesy Emaar
Don’t be shy to become this social butterfly as you hit the ‘Butterfly Garden’ and get acquainted with thousands of colourful insects.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan
There’s also the colourful and expansive Miracle Garden to be explored this season. The flora and the fauna is dazzling and will also help you make the most of the upcoming pleasant weather. The Winter treat re-opens Monday, October 10, 2022.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan