From now until December 25, UAE residents are able to purchase a three-month Privilee membership for the reduced price of Dh1,699, with the option to buy for yourself, or gift the membership to a loved one.
It’s a great option for residents who have decided not to travel and want to make the most of Christmas in the UAE. And for those who are travelling, the start date of the membership is flexible, meaning those who buy/gift the offer have the option to start the membership from the date of purchase up until 7th January 2021, or any time in between!
WIth access to the top gyms and fitness studios across the UAE (think SEVEN Gym, FitRepublik, 9Round, Fly High Fitness, and StudioRepublik just to name a few), Privilee is a great gift ahead of the New Year. Members can conveniently workout at state-of-the-art fitness venues near their office, home, children’s school drop off, and anywhere in between (so no excuses!).
Memberships with Privilee not only enable unlimited access to five-star beaches, pools and gyms, but also discounts of up to 50 per cent across hundreds of spas, restaurants and bars.
If you have kids, you can take up to three kids for free to your pool days.