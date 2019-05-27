Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Traditional call to prayer at Al Jahili Mosque Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

An exhibition that combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, showcasing family-friendly consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities and an ambience of togetherness. At Hall 8 and 9, Adnec Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 2am. Free entry and free parking. Until June 4. ramadanandeid.com

AL AIN

Traditional Call to Prayer at Jahili Mosque

The historic mosque in Al Ain sees the return of the traditional call to prayer, consisting of a single room with an open arcade on the east side entered from an enclosed courtyard, it is a historic building constructed with earth blocks and palm log beams and probably dates back to the foundation of the fort in the 1890s. Within the courtyard there is a low platform from which the call to prayer was traditionally made and it will now operate announcing the call to prayer in the traditional manner from the raised platform.

DUBAI

Godzilla on Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa

In anticipation of the UAE opening of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Thursday the monsters will take over the world’s tallest building to showcase the film’s visuals and audio. Beginning at 9.35pm, the tower will come to life as giant moving images of the three-headed Ghidorah, the winged Mothra, the fiery Rodan and the king himself, Godzilla, appear on the soaring structure. Effects will herald the arrival of the enormous monsters, making the building appear to shake and shatter, followed by VFX of lightning bolts, falling water, smoke and debris.

Celebrate International Burger Day

National Burger Day at Clinton St Baking Company Image Credit: Supplied

■ UBK at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a discounted burger menu for the day with a 25 per cent discount on beef and chicken burgers. Beef burgers (pictured) from Dh59.25 (from Dh79), while chicken burgers at Dh56.25 (from Dh75). Call 04-4380000.

ubk Burger

■ Clinton St Baking Company is offering free burgers, commencing at 11am until 5pm and allows any customer that walks in to claim their free burger on a first come first serve basis. Choose one of four flavors – cheese burger, green chili burger, food truck burger and

veggie burger – at City Walk Dubai.

■ Atlantis, The Palm has lined-up a range of limited edition options from meaty treats to seafood-inspired feasts. The Burger Joint will be offering the lobster burger at Dh85. Seafire brings the Surf and Turf Burger consisting of Boston lobster tail, a wagyu beef patty, smoky veal bacon at Dh220 per person. British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s signature restaurant has created a special burger – The Lamb Merguez (Dh110) – for the occasion, it has crafted beverage (Dh65) to go with it too. Wavehouse will be serving its signature rainbow sliders, Dh65 for three sliders or Dh99 for an unlimited supply of the bite-sized fish, chicken and beef burgers.

■ Burger & Lobster at DIFC is giving away a free burger with every burger purchase. Dig into a combination of signature house burger options from the Hot Mama, spiced up with super-hot pickles to the Cali Burger.

Burger & Lobster's Hot Mama Burger Image Credit: Supplied

■ Pickl, JLT’s newest burger joint is offering its flaming Nashville chicken sando (Dh35) and the ice cream burger in three flavours strawberry cheesecake, chocolate and caramel (Dh20).

Pickl's Ice Cream Burger - Strawberry Cheesecake Image Credit: Supplied

■ Common Grounds has a healthier option serving their vegan black bean and sesame burger (Dh56). Branches at Mall of Emirates, Almas Tower JLT and DIFC.

■ Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival presents sliders starting from Dh59 for the brisket beef combo.

■ The Coffee Club branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah will be offering more than just coffee, by revealing its sriracha chicken burger (Dh59).

■ Brunswick, at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates welcomes burger lovers to indulge in a Aussie beef burger (Dh82).

Talk: National Pavillion UAE - La Biennale Di Venezia

An evening dedicated to a conversation with Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath about their experience as curators of the UAE Pavilion at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. This year’s Pavilion features the work of poet, filmmaker and artist Nujoom Alghanem. At Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf, 9.30-10.30pm. Free entry. jameelartscentre.org

Film Screening – Ballet in Cinema

Ballet in Cinema

Four contemporary choreographers come together for the programme, screening Danseurs and Corps de Ballet of the Paris Opera, recorded at Palais Garnier. At Alliance Francaise Dubai Theatre, Oud Metha, 7.30pm. Admission Dh45 and Dh35 for members. For bookings email mediatheque@afdubai.org.

Iftar at Bollywood Parks

Visitors to Bollywood Parks can enjoy park access, iftar, entertainment and parking for Dh50 and any of the rides for Dh10, Dh99 with rides. bollywoodparksdubai.com

Fabula Ramadan Market

Looking for Eid gifts for loved ones or a bargain or even something new for yourself, head to the Ramadan market, at Madina Mall, Muhaisnah. Free entry, running throughout the fasting month.

SHARJAH

Sharjah Biennial 14