Fun, food and parties, here are your top things to do in the UAE this week

Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Free deals: World Nutella day

Image Credit: Supplied

This Nutella Day (Wednesday, February 5), fans of this chocolatey-hazelnut goodness can enjoy some nice giveaways. Fuchsia Urban Thai, will provide complimentary Nutella Spring Rolls with a scoop of coconut ice cream with the purchase of a main to all dine in customers. Eggspectation crafted a Canadian-favorite Beaver Tail and stuffed it with Nutella. They are giving it for free for every table with any main dish purchased. Brunch and Cake Dubai are offering the first 100 guests a complimentary Nutella Desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, and croissants. While Spark by Caramel is offering a complimentary limited-edition drinkable Nutella beverage to all dine-in customers this World Nutella Day.

Entertainment: Go to the movies

Image Credit: Supplied

Every Thursday a new batch of movies get released and what better way to spend your weekend then at the movies? We've compiled a list of all the films releasing this weekend, so you can pick your favourites and head down to any of the UAE's movie theatres with a friend. From Harley Quinn to South Indian family, here are 9 movies releasing this weekend, February 6.

Eat: New Year, New Pizza: 50 per cent off the new flavour

Image Credit: Supplied

Homegrown brand 800 Pizza has added a new flavour to its menu. The Tikka Piccante pizza is mad with tomato sauce and topped with fresh roasted capsicum. Diners can enjoy 50 per cent off when ordering from the 800pizza call center or over WhatsApp.

Location: All 800Pizza locations Offer: 50 per cent off the Tikka Piccante Pizza Timings: Order anytime from February 4 to 9

Show: The ‘Formidable! Aznavour’ at the Dubai Opera

The opening performance of ‘Formidable! Aznavour’, the breathtaking musical tribute to Charles Aznavour’s career will take place this Thursday. The show is based in the ‘Bohemia’ era, transporting audiences back to the streets of Paris to provide an insight into the incredible career of Charles Aznavour through his greatest songs, including ‘La Bohème’, ‘Après l’Amour’, ‘Yesterday, when I was Young’ and ‘She’.

Location: Dubai Opera Cost: Timings: Thursday, 13 February from 8pm onwards

Party: Black Coffee is coming to Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied by Base

Legendary South African DJ and Base resident, Black Coffee, is coming back this Thursday for the most electric start to your weekend. One of the most talked-about DJs, his performances in the past have attracted thousands of partygoers and have left audiences spellbound. Black Coffee’s list of collaborations include names such as Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, David Guetta, Drake and Usher.

Location: Base, d3 Cost: First 100 ladies enter free then pay Dh100 after, Dh250 for gents Timings: Thursday February 7, doors open at 11pm

Health: Yoga mornings at Bounty Beets

Image Credit: Supplied

Bounty Beets, a plant-conscious restaurant in Dubai has launched Bounty Yoga, a weekly yoga and healthy breakfast every Saturday and Tuesday with Diana Uakasova, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi’s in-house yoga instructor. Start your day right with a rejuvenating Yoga class. Follow a calming stretch and core work with a complimentary Detox Juice and a 25 per cent discount on Bounty Beets menu. Breakfast features a Plant-based scramble, almond Hot Cakes, and the Bravacado – all gluten free.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Cost: Dh55 per person including complimentary Detox Juice and 25 per cent off a la carte menu Timings Every Saturday at 9am

Community: A kid’s flea market

Image Credit: Supplied

The Sustainable City plans to nurture a culture of sustainability among younger generations by hosting a flea market for kids. Everything from books, DVDs, and accessories to clothes and even antique pieces of furniture can be sold. Head down this weekend to find some second hand treasures.

Location: The Sustainable City Cost: Free for visitors, Dh50 for a stall Timings: February 8 from 10am to 6pm

Eat: A new brunch board at the Hamptons

Image Credit: Supplied

This month Hamptons at Arabian Ranches is introducing a new Big Breakfast sharing concept called, ‘The Long Island Big Breakfast’, the new item on the menu, encourages guests to share a delicious, hearty breakfast with family or friends while enjoying the calm atmosphere in a secluded spot in Dubai. This Instagram friendly breakfast board is ideal for four guests and includes beef sausages, beef bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, whole portobello mushrooms, baked beans, hollandaise sauce, four poached eggs, a plain omelet, four fried eggs and strawberry fondant pancakes with maple syrup and one hot tea orcoffee per person.

Location: Hamptons, Arabian Ranches Cost: Dh420 per board to share Timings: Available every day of the week exclusively at the Arabian Ranches branch

Family fun: Sharjah Wheelers Festival

Image Credit: Supplied

The first Sharjah Wheelers Festival, organised and hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre takes place this weekend. Through this event, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will host more than 800 cars and bikes, which will be on display at this first-of-its-kind motor show in Sharjah on Friday at this all-in-one, full day affair that will include five motor categories, namely, custom cars, 4x4s, classic cars, luxury saloons and motor bikes. Among vehicles displayed will be unique cars and bikes that belong to the Sharjah Police, Sharjah Old Cars Club, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Fujairah Adventures, Traffic and Patrol Directorate, Special Tasks Department, Sharjah Discovery Centre, and several others. A great variety of activities will be offered on the side-lines of the festival to keep families, especially children, engaged and entertained. An insightful outdoor stage talk on car and motorbike awareness that’ll be accompanied by exciting prizes, to a full kids and family area which will host professional shows, a go-kart for kids, electric cars will be among the family-friendly offering.

Location: Al Majaz Amphitheatre Cost: Free Timings: Friday, February 7 from 1pm to 10pm

Eat: Have Shake Shack in RAK

Image Credit: Supplied

Shake Shack has opened its newest store at Al Manar Mall. Shake Shack’s first store in Ras Al Khaimah will cater to the growing burger fan base in UAE and give residents the opportunity to enjoy the same fun and lively community vibes along. The new Shack, located on the ground level of Al Manar Mall at the main entrance, offers Shake Shack fans its all-natural Angus beef and all-natural chicken burgers selections, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fires, flavored custards, lemonades and limited-time menus.

Location: Al Manar Mall, RAK Timings: Open daily from 10am to 12am

Drink: The vegan crazy shake

Image Credit: Supplied

After years of non-stop DMs requesting a vegan shake, Black Tap now offers its first fully vegan CrazyShake with a signature Black 'N White flavor. Since launching the CrazyShake® in 2015, Black Tap has searched for the right combination of ingredients that would be globally accessible to construct the perfect vegan shake. The Black ’N White CakeShake is a nod to Black Tap’s New York roots and the city’s famous black and white cookie. The shake is made using vegan alternatives such as applesauce to make the cake moist, and non-dairy whipped cream.

Location: Available across all locations including Jumeirah Al Naseem, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and InterContinental Festival City and Yas Mall’s Cascade Dining Cost: Dh69 across all Dubai locations, Dh62 in Abu Dhabi

Shopping: Recycle old jeans and get a discount

Image Credit: Pexels

With Global Recycling Day approaching in March, it’s a great time to take a step back and look at your closet. As part of this worldwide event, American Eagle introduces the initiative of recycling jeans for the first time in the Middle East across their stores in Dubai, UAE. Get rid of your old jeans (any brand), drop them off at AE and they will give you Dh60 off a pair of brand-new AE jeans for doing your bit for the environment.

Location: Participating American Eagle stores include The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdiff, Deira City Center and Ibn Batutta Offer: Bring your old jeans and get Dh60 off a new pair

Eat: Italian-Emirati fusion at GIA

Buratta Samosa

Italian restaurant GIA is the first restaurant in the UAE to launch a fusion Italian-Emirati menu. The menu will run for a limited time only until February 12 and features unique flavours combining classic Italian with nostalgic Emirati dishes. Unique options include the Samosa Burrata, the Salona, a Rigatoni Biryani and the Camel Lasagna to name a few. The collaborative fusion with best of both worlds is available until February 12.

Location: Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall Cost: various, a la carte Timings Available daily until February 12 from 12pm to 1am

Chill: Live music by the pool

Image Credit: Supplied

Drift, a beachfront destination where luxury meets casual simplicity is hosting a live saxophonist and a bongo player to elevate the weekend vibes by the pool every Friday from 2pm. Drift is one of those laid-back, yet vibrant beach clubs. The beach club is home to an infinity pool, extensive private beach and landscaped surroundings offering panoramic views of Palm Island Bay and Dubai’s skyline. The beach club is also home to a restaurant and bar showcasing an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. An emphasis on the finest organic ingredients complemented by an innovative beverage menu.

Location: One and Only Royal Mirage Cost: Daily entry is priced at Dh200. Prices include: a sunbed, towel, cold hand/face towel, seasonal fruit bowl and a bottle of still or sparkling water Timings: Open from 10.30am to 7pm

Family fun: Try the Edge at Burjuman

Image Credit: Supplied

The Edge, the latest offering at BurJuman, features a variety of exciting challenges that brings the family entertainment experience in the mall to new heights, literally. Zip across the mall on their indoor zip line. Test your strength, endurance and balance at one of the highest indoor rope courses or be a star at the challenging ninja course and reach your vertical limit at the augmented climb wall.

Locatio: 3rd Level, Atrium Area BurJuman Mall Cost: Prices start at Dh55 Timings: this weekend from 10am to 11pm

Brunch: Saturdaze Sundowners BBQ Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Junipers at Vida Emirates Hills, is now home to a chilled Saturday evening brunch - Saturdaze Sundowners BBQ Brunch, which kicks off this Saturday. Soak in the sunset views while enjoying on free-flowing spanish grape mixed beverages. Guests can dig into in a wide selection of barbeque dishes such as charcoal rotisserie chicken, lemon, rosemary and king fish steaks, romesco butter prepared from the BBQ in Juniper’s alfresco seating. The resident DJ will provide the entertainment with chilled sundowner tunes throughout the evening. The Saturdaze Sundowners BBQ Brunch at Junipers is your new go-to for a chilled Saturday session with friends and family and the best way to end your weekend.