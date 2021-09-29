This weekend, on October 1, Nobu Dubai launches a brand new brunch.
The renowned restaurant by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is one of Dubai's top destinations when it comes to Japanese cuisine. Taking place every Friday from 12pm to 3pm, the brunch begins with a selection of Nobu's signature beverages, including the Lychee based and Japanese beverages.
An unlimited selection of starters follows, including Nobu's yellowtail jalapeño and salmon new style as well as truffle edamame, black cod croquette and Nobu's world-famous sushi and rolls.
Brunch goers can then choose from one of seven iconic Nobu mains, including the wagyu ribeye flambe, beef and foie gras gyoza, lobster shiso salsa and the signature black cod miso. Brunch ends on a sweet note with an extensive dessert selection, including mochi ice cream, Nobu cheesecake and assorted seasonal fruits.
Alongside unlimited beverages , brunch-goers can pair their culinary journey with free-flowing premium bubbly, as well as premium house beverages, mocktails and juices. A resident DJ will provide a sultry soundtrack to the afternoon, spinning house beats and funky vibes.
The Nobu Signature Brunch takes place every Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. Packages start from Dh555 for non-alcoholic, Dh655 for house beverages and Dh795 for bubbly. Children are welcome to join from Dh255, inclusive of soft beverages.