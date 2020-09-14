Join in on the American National Cheeseburger Day celebrations with the New York burger and shakes brand Black Tap, who are rolling out the ultimate cheeseburger prize this September. Black Tap’s JBR venue is teaming up with the Rixos Premium JBR to offer diners multiple prizes including staycations, Dh500 dining vouchers and a grand prize for burger fans, a year-long supply of the All-American cheeseburger for two to enjoy.
Guests dining at Black Tap’s JBR venue between September 13 to 19 can automatically enter the daily draws upon spending a minimum amount. Every morning, Black Tap will announce two winners via its Instagram. Participants stand a chance of winning daily either a night’s stay at Rixos Premium JBR’s one-bedroom suite or a Dh500 voucher to dine at Black Tap.
Cheeseburger fans around town who love Black Tap’s All-American, a classic, can have the chance to enjoy a year’s supply. Closing the National Cheeseburger Day celebrations with the grand draw on September 19, one lucky winner will be picked to enjoy the All-American Cheeseburger for two until September 2021.
Key info
Location: Black Tap, Rixos Premium JBR
Cost: A la carte
Timings: Offer available until September 19