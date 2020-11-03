Dubai: Designed to complement the existing menu, Carine has introduced 16 new dishes to their offering. The new additions are simple and feature familiar ingredients enhanced with unique textures and flavour combinations.
In keeping with the Mediterranean theme, the additions to the existing selection of starters include Escargots, three new carpaccio types including cured salmon, madai snapper and beef with Marinated heirloom tomatoes.
New for the mains are the Lamb saddle, Grilled salmon, Lobster croquettes and Spinach & ricotta ravioli will join the existing pasta dishes. Desserts have also been updated with the addition of a Tonka bean cake, Tiramisu, Hazelnut pralines and Brown butter ice cream.
Carine, which is located at Emirates Golf Club with terraces overlooking the links, opened its doors just over two years ago.
The bistro’s classic dishes and Crowd favourites are here to stay, including the Truffle and onion tart, Beef tartare, Watermelon & feta, Harissa prawns, Marinated lamb cutlets and Passion fruit cheesecake will all remain on the menu.
Terrace reopens
To mark the arrival of al fresco dining season, Carine has opened both the Marina and Pergola terraces. Guests can now enjoy the cooler weather throughout the day, be it for breakfast, a leisurely lunch or dinner under the stars.
Key info:
Location: Emirates Golf Club
Cost: Approx. Dh450 per person
When: Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 10.30pm, Thursday from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11.30pm and Friday and Saturday from 8am to 1pm, 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11.30pm