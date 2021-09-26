Bagatelle, a Dubai fan favourite nightlife spot, has launched a new food menu featuring fantastic French fare. Head Chef Ricardo Goncalves has reimagined the Bagatelle menu, introducing new dishes like the tartare de thon. It was one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and now has been given a twist, serving the yellowfin tuna with avocado puree, cucumber jalapeno salsa and blood orange dressing. Another new starter is La Tomate-a beef tomato stuffed with homemade fresh ricotta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, black olive granola, tomato consommé and basil vinaigrette.
Two new hot starters include the crispy octopus à la grenobloise, lemon and parsley puree, caper aioli and brown butter jus gras as well as Saint Jacques en croute, which is comprised of Hokkaido scallops baked in is own shell in puff pastry with salsify, sea herbs and a seaweed velouté.
A new French classic has made its way onto the menu, the canard à l’orange, which offers up a tender duck, alongside chicory marmalade and Seville orange puree. Proving an addition to the dessert offering, the profiteroles aux pommes are sweet with a fruity twist.
Bagatelle is fun dining destination offering weekly events including, Unplugged with a live band on Monday, Le Mardi C’est Permis on Tuesday, Bagatelle Around the World on Wednesday and BagaETON Drunch on Saturday. Expect an upbeat experience of escapism where a sublime culinary offering melds with an unparalleled vibe.
Key info:
Location: The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area
Timings: Open daily from 8pm to late