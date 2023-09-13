Dubai: In just a month, you'll be able to head out to have 'breakfast at Tiffany's' in the iconic Blue Box Cafe, but here in Dubai instead of Fifth Avenue, New York City.
The cafe will be located within the House’s Dubai flagship store at Dubai Mall. The brand announced on Tuesday that the space boasts an interior that mirrors the atmosphere of the Blue Box Café located within The Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Fifth Avenue store.
The cafe will be located within the House’s Dubai flagship store at Dubai Mall. The menu, the release revealed, will offer three signature culinary experiences for elevated daytime dining: the famously chic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, an afternoon Tea at Tiffany's, and casual all-day dining with a delicate French touch.
The cafe is the latest in the collection by RIKAS Hospitality Group, which also includes La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive, Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy by La Cantine, Lana Lusa, Madeleine et Marcel, Gohan, Kyma, Tagomago, La Cantine du Faubourg Mykonos.
The opening is scheduled for October and reservations are open.