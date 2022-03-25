1 of 10
Al Wasl Plaza: Home to the world’s biggest 360-degree projection dome and host to an umpteen number of concerts, from the likes of AR Rahman to Coldplay, this ‘heart of Expo 2020’ will stand strong long after other pavilions around it have gone.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 10
Garden in the Sky: It’s an architectural marvel – this one; this garden, complete with trees and plants, acts like an elevator to a great view. People can stand on deck and rise 55 metres above the ground and then enjoy the panoramic vistas. For the summer months, there’s a deck below the garden that has air conditioning.
Image Credit: Gulf News
3 of 10
The falcon-shaped four–storey UAE pavilion will also remain. The exhibit is dedicated to the country’s history and future, and traces the emergence of a distinct national identity.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
Saudi Arabian pavilion: Another popular spot that will be staying. It’s the second largest pavilion, with a total area of 13,059 sqm, and features a huge LED mirror screen. The pavilion also has the largest interactive lighting floor with around 7,798 LED lights.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
Surreal water experience is one of the most popular attractions and will remain at the Expo. It was created by Los Angeles-based company WET, which designed the Burj Khalifa fountains as well. The massive feature is a synchronised spectacle of music, water and fire where the water appears to flow upwards. The music that plays at the venue is written by Ramin Djawadi, composer of the ‘Game of Thrones’ score.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
6 of 10
Firdaus Studio: The world-class recording studio that’s a collaboration between Expo and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, will stay on as a creative work space for artists and composers from all around the world. There people will be able to record film scores, albums and more. It’s also the home of the Firdaus Orchestra, the UAE’s first all-women ensemble.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
Alif, Expo’s mobility pavilion: It is a stainless steel structure that resembles a giant fidget spinner. It will continue to spread the message of mobility, but also house office space. You will also find the world’s largest passenger lift, which can carry more than 160 passengers at once. To attract tourists and residents, it will offer temporary exhibitions on mobility.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
Terra, Expo’s sustainability pavilion, will also continue its legacy but will be converted into a Children and Science Centre. There is will host workshops and exhibitions to raise awareness about environmental change. The pavilion is net zero for both energy and water, a challenging goal that the architectural team and its collaborating engineers worked tirelessly to accomplish.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
9 of 10
Bike trails: Expo 2020 offered visitors many exercise classes to get fit amid its scenic nooks and paths to cycle or walk through; and these will remain. A 5km jogging trail and a 10km cycling trail is to be included in District 2020, the fate of the Expo 2020 site.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
10 of 10
Exhibition centre: Strategically located close to the Route 2020 station of the Dubai Metro, the centre has hosted international events, as well as concerts, conferences and awards ceremonies. It's a versatile site used for weddings and exhibitions, too. It was recently showcased as a competition arena for the World Chess Championships. It has two attached hotels. Its centrepiece: a massive 45,000-sqm space which companies from logistics and tech to tourism and education sectors can use to hold world-class events, with complete facilities — in an ecosystem that's an ideal a hub for innovation.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Duba