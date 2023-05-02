1 of 8
Dubai Food Festival: Until May 7, you will be able to enjoy new cuisines and new restaurants for discounted rates. Many restaurants are selling signature dishes at just Dh10 in celebration of the 10 edition of the food festival. Several restaurants have two or three-course menus starting from Dh150 per person.
Image Credit: Source: Visit Dubai
2 of 8
Choose a pond park: Head out with your family and/friends for a nice evening out at one of the many pond parks in Dubai. With walking paths, greenery, kids’ play areas, fountains and game areas, you can do a lot here. You could find pond parks in Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Al Qusais 3rd, Al Qouz, and Al Khawaneej 1.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
Dubai Safari Park: While an official confirmation is yet to come, this wildlife park with more than 3,000 animal species in residence has open slots until the end of May – which is around the time it closes for the season in the last couple of years. Adventure Valley is the latest addition at the venue this season, and includes activities like zip lining and wall climbing. This new attraction at the Park is set to take the thrill quotient a little higher.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Safari
4 of 8
Neon playworld: Head to this new attraction at Dubai Parks and Resorts to help your kids burn off some energy while you recoup with a cup of coffee or catch up on work. With ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge, ball pits and many space themed educational activities, children will enjoy endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment. The park is on the grounds of Riverland.
Image Credit: Source: Dubai Parks and resorts
5 of 8
Turtle rehabilitation: If you love nature and marine life, head to Jumeirah Al Naseem which has a long-term program focused on rehabilitating injured turtles. You can feed them or watch them swim around in the lagoon at the property. This activity is free.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 8
Picnic, golf or an adventure: With mini-golf, go karting and indoor fun activities or just a family picnic, the Creek Park has various options if you need to have a day out with the children in tow. Our favourite recommendation for this park would be the 2.3km cable car ride.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 8
Sports and picnic: The Al Sufouh Park is relatively less crowded and smaller than some Dubai parks, but offers great options to have a good evening out. The park has playgrounds, a full-size basketball court and a five-a-side football pitch. The park also amazing city views so could make for a perfect family spot.
Image Credit: source: Baby&Child/Supplied