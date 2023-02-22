Dubai: With the weather still ideal across the UAE for outdoor activities and adventurous explorations before summer officially kicks in, Hatta Resorts launched two new packages for adventure enthusiasts.
The new Hatta Escape package includes an overnight stay, a breakfast bite basket, and BBQ dinner, as well as incorporating the resort’s Ultimate Adventure pack enabling thrills-seekers to try out a range of high-adrenaline activities such as the ziplining, archery, a climbing wall, axe-throwing, a net walk, and a couple of high-octane thrills in The Big Plunge as well as The Drop In at Hatta Resorts’ Wadi Hub.
With prices starting from Dh1,333, visitors can secure early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), as well as a host of in-room welcome amenities.
The Hatta Explore package meanwhile is tailored towards families and includes an overnight stay, a family-sized breakfast bite basket and BBQ dinner, as well a choice of two complimentary activities per person from a choice of net walk, axe-throwing, archery and The Small Plunge. Starting from Dh899, guests can enjoy early check-in and late check-out, as well as special amenities for children.
Hatta Resorts’ offerings include an array of glamping style accommodations, including Sedr Trailers at Hatta Resorts, which overlooks Hatta Dam and is the region’s first trailer hotel; Damani Lodges at Hatta Resorts, a series of cosy, secluded lodges amid the mountains; the Caravans at Hatta Resorts – bespoke caravans catering to families; and The Domes at Hatta Resorts – lavish glamping tents with panoramic views.