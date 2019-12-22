There is a line-up that promises to appeal to all tastes and budgets

The city is gearing up for a new year to remember, and if you’re looking for a way to ring in the new decade, look no further than Dubai Calendar, the city’s all access pass to events not to be missed. With a line-up that promises to appeal to all tastes and budgets, New Year’s Eve 2019 is sure to be one for the record books.

ABU DHABI

Dh150-Dh299

Casa de Cuba and Candy Pants

Surrounded by colourful Latin-themed decorations with flower walls and neon signs, the celebration starts with a lavish brunch with a selection of house beverages or drinks-only packages, followed by fireworks at Yas Marina.

Cost: Dh299 for brunch with house beverages or Dh499 with bubbly, or house beverage package only Dh149 for ladies and Dh199 for men. From 9pm-midnight.

Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Island

New Year’s Eve kick-starts with a five-course brunch that includes signature dishes and beverages, or beverage-only packages to get the party going. Karaoke, singers and dancers will perform throughout the evening.

Cost: Dh249 for five-course brunch menu with three hours unlimited beverages including bubbly, or Dh149 for ladies and Dh199 for men for three hours of unlimited beverages with bubbly. From 9pm until midnight.

Jumeirah Etihad Towers

The hotel is hosting various parties across the property with views of the fireworks. Our pick is the Observation Deck at 300, where the party kicks off at 10pm. Guests can enjoy views from the 74th floor as they ring in the New Year. The floor to ceiling windows offers the best vantage point to watch the fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Cost: At Dh150 per person, including a glass of bubbles.

Dh300-Dh599

Diablito, Yas Marina

This Mediterranean restaurant at Yas Marina offers a lavish Spanish-themed New Year’s brunch with a four-course set menu, house beverages and a toast at midnight accompanied by the beats of DJs Tulzy and RandomSyn. The perfect views from the rooftop terrace and Mediterranean vibes make Diablito an ideal spot for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

‘Resolution by Night featuring Bruno Mars’ ticket holders can enjoy a celebratory happy hour before and after the concert with selected beverages from Dh25. The happy hour wristbands are distributed at the entrance.

Cost: Happy hour starts from Dh25 per beverage and Dh450 per person for brunch package. Pre- and post-concert happy hour from 4pm to 8pm, midnight to 3am. Spanish-themed brunch from 9pm to 12.30am

Traders Hotel

Round off the year channelling beach vibes at the Afya Beach Lounge. Celebrate the night with an outdoor barbecue, dance acts and a live performance by DJ Terry.

Cost: Prices starting at Dh399. From 7pm.

Dh600-Dh899

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Whether guests are looking for contemporary international festive favourites, Levantine dishes or authentic coastal Italian flavours, the property is giving a choice of three dining destinations — Tean, Mare Mare or White. For the ultimate party, the night will have a live band and DJ who will take centre stage.

Cost: At Dh695, with bubbles. Half price for kids between four and 11 years. After Party at The Lounge until 3am. Party kicks off at 8pm.

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri

Ring in the New Year in style at the Hollywood-themed gala dinner. Enjoy a buffet while the dance acts and the UK-based live band, Soul Beat, entertain you as you witness the fireworks over the canal at midnight.

Cost: Prices starting at Dh888, from 7pm.

DUBAI

Dh249-Dh599

LAH LAH

Anyone looking for a prime seat to catch the firework displays lighting up the skies around The Greens can head to Lah Lah, the popular and edgy pan-Asian kitchen. Partygoers with a smaller appetite can opt for simple canapes before the big event, with dishes including Peking duck wrappers, Lah Lah’s red chili prawn and Indonesian chicken satay. Those eager to celebrate with a bigger feast can try sharing platters inclusive of drinks, with options including Oyster Fine de Claire, Canadian Lobster and Mango Sticky Rice at the Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens hotspot.

Cost: Dhs395 for canapes; Dh575 for sharing platters with house beverages; Dh675 for sharing platters with premium beverages. From 8pm to 12.30am

Hi Five

Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge, the gastro hangout at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, is embracing the festive season with a month of affordable celebrations, will end the month with its first New Year’s Eve bash against a backdrop of 360-degree views of The Palm, Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab fireworks.

Cost: Dh249 for free-flowing beverages (indoor); Dh499 for set menu and house beverages (sunset terrace). From 9pm until 12.30am.

Tucano at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy a traditional Churrasco experience with a selection of 20 prime cuts including beef, lamb and chicken. A live Festa band will play the night away while partygoers ring in the New Year and perhaps catch the Atlantis fireworks.

Cost: Packages start at Dh395, inclusive of soft beverages. Children aged 6 to 12 years old will be able to celebrate with the family for Dh245. From 8pm until midnight.

Matto, Business Bay

The Italian restaurant is celebrating traditional flavours with a four-course set menu. Explore heirloom Italian recipes with dishes like Wagyu tenderloin with foie gras, salmon tartare, and pistachio and chocolate parfait on the menu. Matto’s DJ will be counting the crowd down to midnight.

Cost: From 8pm to 12.30am; Dh350 for four courses and bottomless soft drinks.

La Serre’s Maison de Jazz

On offer is award-winning French cuisine, grape and bubbles and views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Olga and Ade, the resident jazz duo, aim to make this a memorable night. Resident DJ Sasha keeps the party mood going until 3am.

Cost: Packages at La Serre start at Dh500 for a minimum spend on a la carte food and drinks. Action kicks off at 8pm.

Duke’s Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Choose between two indulgences at this Palm Jumeirah property. Ring in the New Year across two venues — The Great British Restaurant and West 14th Steakhouse — and enjoy views of the Dubai Marina Skyline and the firework displays. Guests can tuck into a buffet to fuel the night.

A second option takes visitors to the Indian restaurant Khyber, perfect for a family-style dinner including starters, flavourful North Indian mains and more. Guests can also have access to the midnight celebration where they can have the best views of the fireworks.

Cost: Soft packages at The Great British Restaurant and West 14th Steakhouse start at Dh700, inclusive of soft beverages. From 11pm until 2am. Packages at Khyber start at Dh550 for adults.

Mantis Dubai

Celebrate the New Year’s Eve countdown at this Emirates Financial Towers venue, while dancing the night away and tucking into some fine sushi.

Cost: An unlimited food and house beverage package starts at Dh500 if joining as a couple, or otherwise Dh350 per person. From 8pm until late.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah

Cruise into 2020 with a 12-course tapas menu and a boat cruise that gives you front row seat to the Atlantis fireworks. The cruise takes you from 8pm until 2am. Entertainment by DJ Danny Whitlock.

Cost: Packages start at Dh495, inclusive of house beverages. Children pay Dh195. Add Dh300 to book the boat cruise.

Al Nafoorah

Perfect for families, indulge in an all-you-can-eat a la carte menu of traditional Arabic dishes including assorted mezze, mixed grill and fresh seafood against a backdrop of live entertainment as the venue’s resident band gears up to welcome 2020 in style at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Dh425 with soft beverages, Dh699 with house beverages; Dh149 for children. From 8pm to 12.30am

Dh600-Dh899

Alice Lounge Restaurant

The recently launched restaurant and lounge bar at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, is hosting a night of live entertainment from a DJ and dancers to celebrate the big night. Journey into the New Year with a number of set menu packages, which includes cuisine by Chef Reif Othman, paired with beverages.

Cost: A three-course sharing set menu is priced at Dh1,200 per person and is available from 9pm to 3am. The Lounge Package, which includes canapes and beverages, costs Dh800. The bar package costs Dh600 for unlimited beverages.

Reform Social & Grill, Emirates Hills

The gastropub is hosting a non-stop two-day KaRavan festival celebrating music and soul, which will take revellers into the New Year. Starting December 31, guests will be invited to explore a world of spiritual music and mediation with DJ Pierre Ravan. The event kicks off at sunset.

There are also plenty of kids’ activities including a cinema and full-time babysitting available throughout the evening.

The journey continues into the New Year, with a yoga and meditation session at the break of dawn followed by vegetarian breakfast.

Cost: The day one package is priced at Dh600, starting at 5pm and inclusive of an eight-hour open BBQ station and selected beverages. The day two package includes access to the second day of the festival on January 1, inclusive of an eight-hour open BBQ station and selected beverages package. Priced at Dh500. Combined cost is Dh950.

Taikun, Vida Downtown

The pan-Asian restaurant and urban garden is sending off the last night of 2019 with a flashback to the golden 70s and 80s. Get your boogie on with an unlimited Asian-inspired set menu and bottomless drinks with a side retro tunes and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa.

Cost: From 8pm to midnight, with prices starting at Dh750 for indoor seating.

Distillery, Souk Al Manzil

Countdown to 2020 with bottomless drinks and a la carte food. On the food menu are Distillery’s crowd favourites — potato skins, chicken caesar croquettes, peri peri meatballs, Latino blackened salmon, pecan maple cheesecake, and much more. Enjoy epic views of the Burj Khalifa while partying to the hottest hits from Distillery’s resident DJ and a special after-dark DJ set to count you down to midnight.

Cost: From 8pm to 1am; Dh699 for indoor seating, free-flowing house drinks and a la carte food.

Secret Brunch at the Palace

miX, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah has two big events for NYE. A four-hour brunch from 8pm until midnight, followed by a four-hour afterparty that continues until 4am.

Guests can opt for a NYE four-course meal, with music from international DJ Chris Wright, along with a live band, break dancing performance. Guest’s will be seated on the terraces of miX, Emerald Palace Kempinski with views across the coastline with full view of the fireworks from JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Cost: Prices start at Dh700.

Miss Tess

The popular Asian restaurant at Taj hotel, Business Bay is hosting an ‘all-you-can-drink’ and ‘all-you-can-eat’ party.

The ‘Asian Invasion’ will feature the food and entertainment from all over Asia to keep you entertained right into the new year.

Cost: Starts at Dh898 per person for indoor seating. From 7pm until 2am.

Garden on 8 & Coco

A special mega party across the whole of the eight floor at Media One – so both Coco Lounge and garden on 8 will be opening up to create the ultimate NYE party. Enjoy music from the 80s, 90s and 00s. Enjoy food from live cooking stations, a dessert bar, pop up cocktail bars, resident DJs on rotation, confetti cannons and a gorgeous rooftop setting.

Price: Dh495 per person, from 8pm until midnight.

Belgian Beer Cafe

The Grand Millennium Dubai – Barsha Heights venue is kicking off the night with a three-course set menu and unlimited beverages from 9pm.

Cost: Dh499 per person

Dh900-Dh1,299

Khaymat Al Bahar

Combining its popular Lebanese staples with international favourites, the popular beachside hotspot at Jumeriah Al Qasr is putting on quite the spread this December 31, starting with a selection of salads and mezze, while live stations of chilled seafood, superfoods and carvings of boneless lamb leg, whole roast of turkey, Peking duck and more will be sure to fill stomachs. Those after something a little lighter can opt for a selection of soups, while the Indian continent is also represented with dishes such as prawn masala and vegetable biryani. Not to be outdone, the international section comprises meats, pastas, seafood paella and more, so there’s something to suit all tastes. Dessert includes a selection of fruits, as well as Arabic and international favourites.

Cost: Dh1,000 (soft beverages); Dh1,250 (indoor standard seating); Dh1,500 (outdoor standard seating); Dhs1,500 (indoor premium seating); Dh1,750 (outdoor premium seating). From 8pm to 12.30am.

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Ring in 2020 at Kayto, the new pop-up with open floor-to-ceiling windows offering prime views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah fireworks. The restaurant will be showcasing its Nikkei cuisine curated by Chef Cristian Goya, complete with an outdoor seating area and separate shisha lounge.

Cost: Dh1,200 per person, from 8pm.

Drift Beach Dubai

Welcome 2020 in a sophisticated setting by the sea at Druft starting off the New Year’s Eve celebrations with an intimate gala complete with a three-course dinner accompanied by live entertainment provided by singer Jazzy from Paris, saxophonist Manuel Quevedo and DRIFT’s resident DJ Matt Jones. At 10.30pm, Drift’s doors will open to public for a party under the stars in the esplanade where guests can gather to take in the One&Only Royal Mirage’s firework display at midnight to ring in the New Year.

Cost: 7.30pm-10.30pm, a three-course dinner is priced at Dh995 per person (excluding beverages) and Dh1,495 per person (including bubbly); The Afterparty from 10:30pm-3am is at Dh300 per person for entry and a glass of bubbly, Dh545 for unlimited drinks excluding bubbly or table bookings with bottle service with a minimum spend starting from Dh5,000 for groups of 4-10 people.

The Loft, Dubai Opera

Drape yourself in pearls and sequins for The Loft’s Roaring ‘20s NYE Party. Expect views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains (and the fireworks), gourmet eats from steak tartare and braised lamb to truffle pizza nitrogen ice cream, rooftop dancers, this year’s hottest beats, and free-flowing drinks.

Cost: From 8pm to midnight, after-party from midnight to 3am; Dh1,250 per person for indoor seating with views of Dubai Fountains, Dh1,750 per person for outdoor seating with views of the Burj Khalifa, Dh2,000 per person for seating in the private dining room; or Dh250 per person for tickets to the after party.

Dh1,300 and Up

Gala Dinner, JA The Resort

Christmas dinner table with roast beef,yorkshire pudding,appetizers platter and traditional cake. Christmass celebration, festive family dinner. Overhead view. Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ring in the New Year and watch fireworks fill the sky at the resort’s Broadway-themed gala dinner with an international buffet at the JA Beach Club. There will be entertainment from DJ Yasmin, a magician and a band from Sweden.

Cost: At Dh1,500 per person, including house beverages. From 7pm until late.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel

If you’re looking for a swanky venue with prime views of the fireworks to rock the start of 2020, head over to this open-air venue with unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa. Resident DJ Taylor gets you in the groove. The deal offers bottomless beverages, paired with a barbecue buffet, live grills and platters of fresh oysters.