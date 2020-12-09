The Alliance Française Dubai is hosting a special festive weekend in Dubai for children

Dubai: Alliance Française Dubai will be celebrating the festive season with a three-day festival of movies, shows, cooking and music workshops. Taking place from Saturday December 11 to Sunday December 13, ahead of seasonal holidays, the Oud Metha spot will be celebrating the festive season daily.

On Dec 12, parents will enjoy the Christmas market set up at the French cultural center. As well as a piano concert, broadcasted from France, Panama and China with classical repertoire and film scores.

Additionally ‘Machines à Bulles’ will take place all day, every day at the library, where kids and enjoy French comics, classic or contemporary and experience new forms of reading & immersion through a surprising digital exhibition. Come dive into the magical world of "Machines à Bulles", an exhibition to explore digital art and question our relationship to comic books.

Events on Friday December 11

Cooking workshops

At 11am and 1.30pm - Make your own Christmas cake. For children aged 5 to 10.

Ciné Folie Children Film Festival

Adventure, poetry, tales, animation, feature movies – a movie programme for various age ranges. All movies with English subtitles.

9.30am: ‘Stinky Dog’ –for 3 to 5 years old.

11am: ‘Marona’s Fantastic Tale’- from 6 years old.

5pm: ‘Bécassine’ - from 7 years old.

Events on Saturday December 12

Christmas Bazaar

From 10am to 5pm – The place to find original gifts; with no less than 30 special exhibitors. Decoration items, jewels, clothes, flowers, bags and more.

Djembe music workshop

At 3pm children aged 5 to 10 can take part in this African drum workshop. Perfect for the little musicians.

Pascal Gallet, piano recital

At 4pm, broadcasted live from France. A family concert by French classical pianist Pascal Gallet. Music of the classical repertoire (Chopin, Bach, Beethoven) and movies scores (Disney, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean).

Ciné Folie Children Film Festival

9:30am: ‘Ernest & Celestine’ - with English subtitles. For children aged 3 to 5 years old.

11am: ‘Marona’s Fantastic Tale’- with English subtitles. From 6 years old.

2:30pm: ‘The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily’ with English subtitles. From 8 years old.

Events on Sunday December 13

Ciné Folie Children Film Festival

9:30am – ‘Stinky Dog’ – movie for 3 to 5 years old, with English subtitles.

2:30pm – ‘Bécassine’ with English subtitles. From 7 years old.

4pm - ‘The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily’ with English subtitles. From 8 years old.

Key info:

Location: Alliance Française Dubai, street 18, Oud Metha, in the vicinity of Healthcare City.

When: December 11 and 12 from 9 am to 5pm

Cost:Movies: free for AF Students, Dh15 for AF members, Dh35 for non-members

Cooking or Djembe workshops: Dh35 for AF members, Dh50 for non -members

Music concert: free entrance